Portfolio Planner
2026-02-06
About the Company
Avaron AB is a growing consultancy focused on technology, finance, and business support. We match your expertise with the market's most interesting assignments, offering a platform where your professional development is central.
About the Assignment
As a Portfolio Planner, you will help strengthen portfolio planning and governance by improving processes, data quality, and tool usage. You'll work in a collaborative environment with multiple stakeholders, where transparency, reliable reporting, and actionable insights are key to enabling better strategic and operational decisions. A central part of the role is developing advanced reporting and automation capabilities to support an integrated portfolio roadmap.
Job DescriptionIdentify gaps, bottlenecks, and underperforming portfolio processes, and drive improvements from analysis through solution design and implementation readiness.
Maintain and continuously update an integrated portfolio roadmap aligned with business needs and cross-organizational dependencies.
Create clear visualizations to increase transparency across portfolio, program, and project views, including KPIs, workload insights, decision support, and financial perspectives.
Support governance forums with data-driven insights and recommendations.
Ensure accuracy and consistency of dashboards, KPIs, and status reporting to support sound decision-making.
Collect, structure, and prepare data from multiple sources for analysis and consumption.
Design and develop Power BI dashboards for portfolio reporting and KPI follow-up.
Build automation workflows using Power Automate and VBA to streamline reporting and operational processes.
Optimize and maintain data flows between SAP, PlanView, and other portfolio systems.
Support implementation of new tools/systems and integrate them into existing infrastructure with minimal disruption.
Benchmark externally to identify improvement opportunities and modern practices.
Requirements3-5+ years of experience in portfolio planning, project management, or strategic planning.
Advanced skills in Power BI development.
Advanced skills in Power Automate.
Ability to create VBA scripts to improve and streamline Excel usage.
Deep understanding of SAP transactions and data flows.
Experience working with portfolio tools and ways of working such as PlanView, Agile and Waterfall.
Familiarity with financial planning and budgeting processes.
Deep knowledge of computer science, IT infrastructure, and systems.
Fluent English.
Nice to haveExperience contributing to change initiatives and stakeholder alignment across functions.
Application
Selections are made on an ongoing basis, so we recommend that you apply as soon as possible.
