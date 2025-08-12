Portfolio Manager
Ericsson AB / Bankjobb / Stockholm Visa alla bankjobb i Stockholm
2025-08-12
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Ericsson AB i Stockholm
, Sundbyberg
, Sigtuna
, Gävle
, Örebro
eller i hela Sverige
Ericsson AB
Join our Team
About the Opportunity
Interested in joining Ericsson Group Treasury? Group Treasury (GT) is organized within Group Function Finance, reporting to the Chief Financial Officer of the Ericsson Group. Group Treasury is responsible for managing the Group's liquidity and financial and insurable risks. This includes management of the Group's cash and borrowings, foreign exchange (FX) and interest rate risks, the Group's non-life Insurance programs, customer and trade finance and advice to the business in all these matters. Group Treasury works under a delegation from the board via the CEO/CFO and acts within a set mandate as defined therein.
We are currently seeking a Portfolio Manager to join the Markets team within the Internal Bank. The Internal Bank manages the group's core treasury functions, including Asset and Liability management, liquidity management, and the oversight of FX risk and interest rate risk. As a Portfolio Manager, you will play a key role in optimizing these financial risks and ensuring the stability and profitability of the company's treasury operations
What You Will Do
• Management and rebalancing of investments and liabilities
• Daily administration of the Group's Cash pools, including daily cash and liquidity management
• Monitoring, managing and executing Ericsson's exposures
• Managing inter-company FX, borrowing and lending activities
• Support management and advise on financial markets macroeconomic related questions
• Prepare and deliver reports and presentations to internal stakeholders
The Skills You Bring
• University degree in Accounting, Finance, Economics, Business Management or a related field.
• Minimum 2 years of experience in in fixed income or liquidity portfolio management, Corporate Treasury or sell-side activities related to treasury/markets.
• Deep knowledge of money markets, fixed income instruments, FX and liquidity risk management.
• Experience in Bond Issuance and other financing activities
• Genuine interest in financial markets and macro economics
• Strong abilities to analyse financial data, assess risks, and develop risk management strategies
• Keen interest in AI and Treasury analytics developments
• Successful experience working both independently and as part of a team in a fast-paced environment
• Good understanding of Treasury Accounting is preferable
• Excellent numerical and communication skills
• High capability to establish professional relationship with internal and external stakeholders
• Previous experience working with Treasury Management Systems and multi-bank platforms such as FX-all and 360T
• Experience with ISDA agreements and regulatory reporting requirements (e.g. EMIR) will be considered a plus Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-08-26 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "769991-43584191". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Ericsson AB
(org.nr 556056-6258) Kontakt
Murat Aydinay +46736711592 Jobbnummer
9454648