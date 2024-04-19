Portfolio Manager
2024-04-19
The Engineering team is a part of the manufacturing organization. The engineering team works mainly with capital projects where Pre-studies, Basic engineering, and detailed engineering and constructions are performed. The Engineering team supports the refineries with tools, standardand process support when needed.
About the job
As the Portfolio Manager you manage a portfolio of projectsand act as project manager for projects in a particular portfolio. The portfolios could be in different areas, i.e. sustainability, where strong efforts are made in energy usage and carbon dioxide emissions.
You will be a member of the Engineering management team and you will report directly to the Engineering manager. You will work closely with the Head of Project Engineering, Head of Process Engineering, HSE Discipline lead and Engineering manager as well as key stakeholders for different portfolios.The Portfolio manager will also work with the profitability group of projects leading the refinery's development further in efficiency.
The areas of responsibility include project management leading the portfolios to ensure the plans and execution of the portfolio happens with the right pace, agreed budget and the result within the right quality.
You will also be responsible for:
• Managing project teams and consultants to achieve the agreed goals.
• Developing the plans and budget for the capital projects.
• Measuring and following up on the effects of the projects.
This position is placed in the engineering department in Nynäshamn, 40 minutes south of Stockholm
About you
We see that you have a Master of Science degree in Chemical or Mechanical Engineering and many years of experience of projects. You are an experienced engineer and have good insight into the refinery and petrochemical industry and the challenges associated with this type of industry. You have a strong commitment to safety and safety performance.
• You have strong awareness of safety, quality, and environmental regulations. Is a team player with strong interpersonal skills.
• You have excellent communication skills and you are fluent in both English and Swedish.
What we offer
We offer an interesting position where you will work with dedicated colleagues committed to develop the refinery together. You will get the chance to grow within an established and successful company.
About Nynas
Solutions for the transition to a sustainable society
Nynas offers bitumen and naphthenic specialty products for applications that touch people's lives every day, for example in electrification and road infrastructure. Our core competence is to refine heavy molecules into high performance, long-lasting specialty products. We operate in an international market with a strong focus on Europe, working closely with customers to create solutions to meet challenges and capture opportunities in the transition to a sustainable society.
Contact and application:
We look forward to reading your application! For more information and questions about the role, please contact Peter Eriksson, Engineering Manager, +46 70 318 80 79
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-05-29 (Application deadline is 2024-05-29)
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Nynas AB
(org.nr 556029-2509)
Raffinaderivägen (visa karta
)
149 82 NYNÄSHAMN Arbetsplats
Nynas Ab (publ) Jobbnummer
8626668