Portfolio Manager
2023-12-02
Description of the assignment
Responsible for overarching product management for a range of products, coaching and supporting product managers in defining products & services by translating customer, market and technology requirements and corporate strategy into a desirable, feasible, viable, and sustainable product portfolio. The Portfolio manager needs to have a broad understanding of the relevant areas and processes within Digital Cockpit: Infotainment, connectivity, entertainment, phone, media, voice, LLM etc.
Role Overview:
Leader & Driver of product content definition activities
• Owner of the Digital Cockpit team's overall work backlog and product roadmap
• Drive Product Managers to develop content to populate into vehicles' backlogs
• Take part of and support the teams in the daily work where needed
• Responsible for setting up process for efficient product portfolio and product management processes.
• Co-develop and maintaining Product Team processes and Ways-Of-Working internally and towards interfaces in the company and other stakeholders
Key Responsibilities:
• Develop Digital Cockpit overall roadmap and backlog for work tasks.
• Develop, define and measure success metrics
• Coordinate the necessary activities related to Roadmap creation
• Support in setting KPI's for Product Areas
• Ensure and drive the execution of Roadmaps for each Product Area
Qualifications and skills required for the role
• Program Management:
• process of managing several related products/projects and their PO's, while planning, executing, controlling, and closing to target achievement
• expertise to define a coherent product/service offering to optimize resource usage and revenues, while balancing business-user-tech.
• Customer understanding: understand needs and pain points of private vehicle-, fleet owner-, and end user-customers.
• Business & Market understanding: Digital product portfolio development knowledge; contribute to increased strategic awareness by understanding market dynamics and business opportunities
• Technology understanding: understand technology trends to distill opportunities for
products/services and to balance all requirement aspects of the product/service
• Experience from Agile development and scrum methodology frameworks
• Scaled & Agile Development
• A minimum of 5 years of digital cockpit automotive experience
Personal attributes
• Strong communication and interpersonal skills to ignite excitement and collaborate effectively with diverse stakeholders.
• Flexible and adaptable mindset
• Entrepreneurial, Result Oriented, Initiator, Team player
• Business Savvy, Customer Centric, Influencer, Problem Solver, Agile mindset
• Analytical and strong problem-solving abilities.
• Committed and reliable.
• Proficient in English and Swedish both written and spoken.
IT/SW requirements (if applicable)
Excellent in Microsoft Office package
Good knowledge of Jira, Confluence, Sharepoint
Knowledge of System Weaver is an advantage.
Knowledge of Android App development is an advantage.
Other
The assignment includes travel:
