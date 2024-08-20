Portfolio Management Administrator
2024-08-20
Volvo Trucks, a great place to work
Do you have an eye for details? Are you looking for an international role where you can fully use your administrative skills? Then we need you! Volvo Trucks Service Contracts is the international center of excellence for Service Contracts. The department is responsible for the development, implementation and back-office activities related to Service Contracts for Volvo Trucks worldwide. As a Portfolio Management Administrator you manage the administration of Service Contracts from A to Z in Volvo systems. Do you recognize yourself, please read on, as we would love to connect with you!
Who are we and what do we offer?
The Service Contract organization, located in Gothenburg, is one where personal drive and entrepreneurial approach is highly appreciated. We work in an informal atmosphere with a strong focus on personal development. The Portfolio Management department consists of two teams to manage the portfolio of a total of 25 countries. From Spain to Malaysia and from Poland to South Africa. Each team is responsible for the portfolio of 12-15 markets, where you support each other. Below you will find the details in the role description.
Main responsibilities and Activities
In this role you will manage the administration of service contracts for different countries. This means activating new contracts, performing adjustments, proceeding with the monthly invoicing, following up using standard reports and ensuring the correct financial settlements. You are the first point of contact for operational questions, and you will have daily contact with market representatives. Together with the team you ensure that quality is guaranteed and with your eye for details, you can counteract any errors in the process. In this challenging role, you can expect development opportunities as in our international organization drive and initiatives are valued.
Your profile
* Degree in Administration, Business Management, or equivalent experience
* Experience in complex administration and administrative systems
* Be a teamplayer but have the ability to work independently
* Analytic skills, critical and pro-active mindset, ability to work accurately
* Enthusiastic problem solver, eye for details, curious mind
* Knowledge and experience with MS office and Data interpretation
* Digital storage/signing
* You speak English language fluently
The Portfolio Management Administrator role is split into two distinct teams, with one team reporting to Paul Mangé and the other to Lidia Parfionova, although they both perform the same responsibilities.
Want to know more? Contact us!
Contact persons: Paul Mangé, Client Manager, +31 610974116
Sandra Smith, People & Culture Partner, phone +46 739 02 88 67
Last application date 2024.09.03
About Volvo Trucks Service Contracts
Volvo Trucks Service Contracts is the international center of excellence for Service Contracts. The department is responsible for the development, implementation and back-office activities related to Service Contracts for Volvo Trucks worldwide. Volvo Group offers a wide range of transport related products and services. We work closely together with sales regions globally. We are looking for an ambitious and eager colleague to grow together with our organization. The role involves occasionally travelling (globally).
