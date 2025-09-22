Portfolio Management Administrator
2025-09-22
Transport is at the core of modern society. Imagine using your expertise to shape sustainable transport and infrastructure solutions for the future. If you seek to make a difference on a global scale, working with next-gen technologies and the sharpest collaborative teams, then we could be a perfect match.
Volvo Trucks, a great place to work
Do you have an eye for details? Are you looking for an international role where you can fully use your administrative skills? Then we need you! Volvo Trucks Service Contracts is the international center of excellence for Service Contracts. The department is responsible for the development, implementation and back-office activities related to Service Contracts for Volvo Trucks worldwide. As a Portfolio Management Administrator you manage the administration of Service Contracts from A to Z in Volvo systems. Do you recognize yourself, please read on, as we would love to connect with you!
Who are we and what do we offer?
The Service Contract organization, located in Gothenburg, is one where personal drive and entrepreneurial approach is highly appreciated. We work in an informal atmosphere with a strong focus on personal development. The Portfolio Management department consists of two teams to manage the portfolio of a total of 30 countries. From Spain to Malaysia and from Sweden to South Africa. Each team is responsible for the portfolio of a number of the markets, where you support each other. Below you will find the details in the role description.
Main Responsibilities And Activities
In this role you will manage the administration of service contracts for different countries. This means activating new contracts, performing adjustments, proceeding with the monthly invoicing, following up using standard reports and ensuring the correct financial settlements. You are the first point of contact for operational questions, and you will have daily contact with market representatives. Together with the team you ensure that quality is guaranteed and with your eye for details, you can counteract any errors in the process. In this challenging role, you can expect development opportunities as in our international organization drive and initiatives are valued.
Your profile
* Degree in Administration, Business Management, or equivalent experience
* Experience in complex administration and administrative systems
* Be a teamplayer but have the ability to work independently
* Analytic skills, critical and pro-active mindset, ability to work accurately
* Enthusiastic problem solver, eye for details, curious mind
* Knowledge and experience with MS office and Data interpretation
* Digital storage/signing
* You speak English language fluently
The Portfolio Management Administrator role is split into three distinct teams, although they all perform the same responsibilities.
We value your data privacy and therefore do not accept applications via mail.
Who we are and what we believe in
We are committed to shaping the future landscape of efficient, safe, and sustainable transport solutions. Fulfilling our mission creates countless career opportunities for talents across the group's leading brands and entities.
Applying to this job offers you the opportunity to join Volvo Group. Every day, you will be working with some of the sharpest and most creative brains in our field to be able to leave our society in better shape for the next generation. We are passionate about what we do, and we thrive on teamwork. We are almost 100,000 people united around the world by a culture of care, inclusiveness, and empowerment.
At Volvo Trucks you will be part of leading the way towards a sustainable transport industry. For nearly a century we have been innovating for people - to make life easier, better and safer. Driving progress is our promise to customers, to the industry and to society. At Volvo Trucks we share a curiosity to learn, we work with passion and we embrace change to stay ahead. Join us, together we move the world we want to live in.
