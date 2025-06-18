Portfolio Company Controller
2025-06-18
Do you enjoy working at the intersection of structure, finance, and operations? As our new Company Portfolio Controller, based at Pophouse's headquarters in Stockholm, you'll play a key role in keeping our portfolio companies financially stable, compliant, and running smoothly. You'll act as the glue between service providers, deal teams, and company leadership - making sure that nothing slips through the cracks when it comes to payments, audits, reporting, or tax.
Your main responsibilities
This is a broad and hands-on role where you'll take ownership of a wide range of financial and administrative processes.
You'll work with:
Accounting and audits - maintaining accurate records, coordinating with external service providers, reviewing loan payments and interest calculations, and supporting quarterly reporting and audits.
Payments and cash management - managing invoices, executing payments, and monitoring liquidity across multiple entities.
Tax and VAT compliance - overseeing registrations and filings together with Swedish and US advisors, and making sure obligations are met on time.
Royalties and third-party invoicing - handling semi-annual reconciliations and ensuring the right systems are up to date.
Governance and company administration - maintaining company documents, handling board filings, and ensuring internal policies (like dual-signature protocols) are followed.
You'll also play a key role in covenant reporting, interest management, and act as a central point of contact for internal and external stakeholders. Keeping processes structured, data secure, and documentation organized will be a natural part of your everyday work.
We think you'll thrive if you:
Have 2-5 years of experience in finance operations, accounting, treasury, or a similar area - ideally in a multi-entity or portfolio environment.
Have a Bachelor's degree in Accounting, Finance, Business Administration, or a related field.
Understand financial reporting, tax compliance, and how to manage accounts payable and cash flow processes.
Are comfortable using tools like Excel, and ideally also familiar with platforms like Tipalti, Netsuite, or QuickBooks.
Communicate fluently in English and Swedish - both are required in this role.
Experience with investment fund structures and/or holding a Master's degree or certifications (e.g. CPA, ACCA) is definitely a plus, but not a must.
As a person, you're likely to be organized, proactive, and detail-oriented. You enjoy juggling multiple priorities, and take pride in making sure things are done properly and on time. You're also someone who communicates clearly and works well with different teams and external partners. Trustworthy, discreet, and solutions-focused? Even better.
About Pophouse Entertainment
Pophouse invests in and develops brands within entertainment - specialising in music catalogue investments. Acquired catalogues include Avicii, Swedish House Mafia, Cyndi Lauper and KISS.
Unlike traditional entertainment IP investors, Pophouse adds value to our investments through artist-centric concept development by working closely with existing artists and estates. With a proven track record of successful ventures such as ABBA Voyage, Pophouse continues to redefine entertainment by pushing boundaries, embracing technology, and creating unforgettable experiences for fans worldwide.
