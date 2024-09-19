Polish-speaking Freight Forwarder
About the company
Our client in this process is a global transport and logistics company with international reach and local expertise. More information about the company will be provided during a phone interview.
About the role
As a Freight Forwarder, you will be responsible for planning and managing transport operations between Sweden and Poland, primarily focusing on imports. You will be part of a dedicated team of 7 colleagues and a traffic manager, working together to find the best solutions for the company's customers.
Your key responsibilities will include:
• Daily communication with carriers, drivers, shipping companies, and customers
• Planning and organizing the loading of goods
• Coordinating outbound units and assigning trucks
• Notifying customers about loading and unloading schedules
• Booking loading and unloading times, and reporting in customer-specific systems
• Daily monitoring of trailer availability, ensuring the trailer flow remains balanced in collaboration with your team
• Financial reporting in preparation for invoicing
This is a consultancy role where you will be employed by Emploid and work as a consultant for our client.
About you
To excel in this role, you should be motivated by achieving successful business outcomes, possess a strong customer service mindset and demonstrate a steadfast commitment to putting the customer first. Additionally, you must be resilient under pressure, capable of navigating a fast-paced and ever-changing work environment, and able to work both independently and collaboratively. A solution-focused approach, along with excellent communication skills, will be key to ensuring effective cooperation with both colleagues and clients.
Requirements:
• Experience in a customer service role
• Proficient in Microsoft Office, with strong IT skills and system proficiency
• Fluent in Polish and English, both spoken and written. Knowledge of Swedish is a strong advantage
• Experience in the transport and logistics industry is a plus but not mandatory
Additional information:
Start Date: According to agreement
Location: Landskrona
Employment Type: Full-time
Salary: According to agreement
A background check will be conducted for candidates who progress in the selection process.
If you have any questions about the position, please email the responsible recruiter, Helena Lork, at helena.lork@emploid.se
. Be sure to specify which role you are inquiring about.
We recommend submitting your application as soon as possible, as we are conducting interviews on an ongoing basis.
We look forward to receiving your application!
