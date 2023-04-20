PMO Manager
ABB AB
Take your next career step at ABB with a global team that is energizing the transformation of society and industry to achieve a more productive, sustainable future.
At ABB, we have the clear goal of driving diversity and inclusion across all dimensions: gender, LGBTQ+, abilities, ethnicity and generations. Together, we are embarking on a journey where each and every one of us, individually and collectively, welcomes and celebrates individual differences.
ABB Process Industries are supporting customers with automation, electrification and digitalization projects and services in the industry segments, pulp & paper, mining and metals but also new segments coming up because of the ongoing transformation to more sustainable industry. There are several very interesting, planned investments ongoing in Sweden right now where your skills can be developed. The main market is Sweden, but some specific solutions are sold globally as well. We are located all over Sweden so your location can be anywhere in Sweden where you have process industries.
As a PMO Manager, you have a key role in a leading supplier of automation and electrification for Swedish industry. You will be leading a growing team of Project Managers, ensuring successful project execution ranging from system upgrades to greenfield projects. You will be collaborating closely with various stakeholders, such as Engineering, Quality, Sales, and Procurement, ensuring that not only existing portfolio will meet the targets, but also verify that the projects in sales pipeline will follow the ABB estimation and pricing principles. You will support the Project Managers operationally, as needed, participating in discussions with end customers, suppliers and various partners, ensuring that all project activities align with corporate policies and procedures.
You have a sincere aspiration to develop yourself and want to do so in an agile organization working on a market in change towards a more sustainable industry.
Your responsibilities
Leading the Swedish project management team, developing the team competences, and nurturing professional growth of your team members
Maintaining and developing project management office processes, ensuring scalability
Ensuring the project portfolio financial, quality and safety targets are met, and projects are completed on time, and monitoring that projects are efficiently resourced from project start to customer acceptance
Cooperating with various stakeholders to ensure smooth project execution, cooperating with class societies, and participating in customer negotiations
Ensuring ABB standards and regulations are followed during project execution
Contributing to project sales, verifying delivery scope, project budgeting, scheduling, and resourcing for execution
Reporting the financial progress and forecasting the future financials for current project portfolio
Your background
Minimum 10 years of experience in technology or manufacturing industry, working as a Project Manager / Senior Project Manager or as a PMO Manager, or equivalent, preferably in global Service business
A B.Sc. or M.Sc. degree in the field of engineering, preferably in electrical/automation, or other equivalent certification
Strong and demonstrated understanding of project portfolio financials and demonstrated experience working with enterprise resource planning and standard operating procedures
A collaborative, unprompted and solution-focused working style
Ability to prioritize tasks and work independently under pressure
Fluent written and spoken communication skills in English and Swedish language skill is seen as a definite asset
A valid EU Work Permit is a must
More about us
Recruiting Manager Robert Makela, +4690-17 68 24, will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Mikael Blomqvist, +4621-34 21 48; Unionen: Krista Andersson, +4621-34 02 85; Ledarna: Leif Öhrberg, +4621-34 23 25. All other questions can be directed to Talent Partner Sara Vestin, +46 724-64 46 88.
Recruitment takes place continuously during the advertising period, apply today!
