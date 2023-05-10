PMO Lead
Heatly AB / Organisationsutvecklarjobb / Stockholm Visa alla organisationsutvecklarjobb i Stockholm
2023-05-10
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Heatly AB i Stockholm
, Markaryd
, Helsingborg
eller i hela Sverige
About the role
The PMO Lead role requires excellent people, organisation, communication and financial management skills coupled with strong project management skills to ensure the integrity of the individual projects that are within the scope of the Programme. We are currently seeking an experienced and driven Product Supply PMO Lead to join our team, overseeing the planning, execution, and delivery of our cutting-edge renewable energy solutions. The ideal candidate will possess exceptional leadership skills, a strong background in project management, and a passion for driving sustainable energy initiatives forward.
Role Responsibility
•
Oversee and lead the Project Management Office, ensuring efficient and effective project management processes and procedures
• Defining the appropriate standards of governance and ownership of the project delivery lifecycles
• Build cohesion within the PMO team and motivate them to produce quality work
• Lead and mentor multiple project teams, fostering a collaborative and result-driven environment
• Coordinate and manage complex construction projects in the energy sector, with a focus on heating systems and sustainable development
• Develop and maintain project plans, schedules, and budgets using MS Project and other project management tools
• Prepare regular status reporting to all levels of the project organization
• Lead project planning and milestone management
• Ensure compliance with financial and contractual requirements, including contract management and negotiation
• Collaborate with stakeholders, both internal and external, to ensure smooth project execution and delivery
• Facilitate clear and concise communication across teams and departments, including fluency in a Slavic language
• Continuously monitor and evaluate project progress, identifying and addressing risks and opportunities for improvement
• Ensure the effective implementation of the change control process
• Support the ongoing professional development of project team members and contribute to the overall growth of the organization
Qualifications:
• Master's degree in Engineering or a related field
• Additional education in Project Management
• Minimum 7 years of experience in project management, preferably in the energy sector or complex construction projects
• Proven experience leading and managing multiple teams in a fast-paced environment
• Strong financial and contract management skills
• Proficiency in MS Project and other project management tools
• Fluency in a Slavic language is a strong asset
• Excellent communication, leadership, and problem-solving skills
• A solid understanding of sustainable development and energy efficiency systems technologies
As a person we would like you to be/have:
• High ambition, initiative, and entrepreneurial mindset (self-starter)
• A personality who thrives in an ever-changing environment and can create structure from the ground up
• Fast-moving and solution-oriented
• Analytical skills
• Strong leadership abilities to inspire and motivate
• Ability and willingness to travel in Europe Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-10-27 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Heatly AB
(org.nr 559352-3649), http://www.vargasholding.se Kontakt
Line Thomson line.thomson@vargasholding.se Jobbnummer
7759611