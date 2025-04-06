PLM Technical Lead
What you will do:
Technical Leadership: Lead a team of developers and engineers to deliver high-quality PLM solutions that support product development, manufacturing, and other related functions.
System Architecture & Implementation: Oversee the implementation of PLM systems, ensuring alignment with best practices and enterprise standards.
PLM System Integration: Lead the integration of PLM systems with other enterprise tools, and other third-party systems, ensuring data consistency and process automation.
Technical Problem Solving: Troubleshoot complex technical issues related to PLM systems and provide expert solutions to resolve them in a timely manner.
System Customization & Configuration: Guide the customization and configuration of PLM platforms to meet specific business needs.
Support project managers by estimating effort, defining scope, and ensuring timely delivery of technical milestones.
Maintain comprehensive technical documentation, including system designs, configurations, and procedures, to ensure clear understanding and smooth handover of
solutions.
Stay up to date with the latest PLM technologies and trends, driving improvements in system performance, scalability, and user experience.
Provide training to team members on PLM system functionality, new features, and development practices.
The skills you bring:
Education: Master's degree in Computer Science, Engineering, Information Technology, or a related field.
5+ years of experience in a technical role, including experience in implementing and managing PLM solutions.
Proven experience leading a team of developers and engineers in PLM-related projects.
Strong background in PLM software.
Expertise in system integrations, APIs, and data management in the PLM context.
Hands-on experience with software development and enterprise solutions architecture.
Strong technical leadership and communication skills, with the ability to collaborate across multiple teams.
Proficiency in software development practices, system design, and troubleshooting.
Knowledge of PLM processes, product data management, and the product development lifecycle.
Familiarity with Agile methodologies and the ability to work in an iterative development environment.
