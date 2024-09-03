PLC / Automation/ Electrical Engineers
ARE YOU A SKILLED ENGINEER LOOKING FOR OPPORTUNITIES WITHIN PLC/ AUTOMATION AND ELECTRICAL ENGINEERING? THEN WE ARE LOOKING FOR YOU!
As a PLC/ Automation/ Electrical Engineer, you will be responsible for the design, programming, and maintenance of PLC and electrical systems, and automated processes. Your role will involve working closely with engineering teams to develop and implement effective automation solutions that enhance operational efficiency and product quality. You will help ensure the functionality of the internal ANDON/SCADA systems in ongoing and new projects for our client.
REQUIREMENTS:
Bachelor's or Master's degree in electrical engineering, automation engineering or a related field.
3-5 years of work experience in a similar role.
Familiar with Siemens PLCs and WinCC.
WE OFFER YOU:
Technological challenges with the possibility to contribute to a sustainable future.
Internal networks such as ALTEN Sports, Women@ALTEN.
Three extra paid days off a year to ensure a good work life balance.
Individual education budget, for both internal and external courses.
Collective agreement and benefits like pension, insurances, and wellness grants.
ABOUT ALTEN
ALTEN is one of Europe's largest consulting companies within Engineering, IT and Life Sciences with over 57,000 employees in more than 30 countries. We're a global actor with a local presence with 1400 committed colleagues in offices from Lund in the south to Skellefteå in the north. Our engineers carry out complex and highly technical projects throughout the product development chain of the most prestigious companies in sectors such as Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Energy, Manufacturing, Public Sector and Life Sciences.
For four years in a row, ALTEN has been named one of Sweden's most attractive employers by Karriärföretagen, an award for employers that offer unique career and development opportunities.
