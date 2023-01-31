Player Support Manager
2023-01-31
Our Rovio Marketing function is looking for a Player Support Manager. You play a key role in facilitating communication between game teams and our players. You will collaborate closely with different stakeholders and manage Player Support projects that align with our strategy. Within this role, a successful PS manager will act as the voice of our players, providing players with experiences that drive deeper engagement and higher retention, both through working directly with players and developers and as a champion of the craft across the studio.
The PS team is currently distributed over two sites: Finland and Sweden. We are working in hybrid mode, where we work some days from the office and some days from home. The frequency of how often you work from the office will depend on the nature of your tasks (e.g., meeting stakeholders in person) and your preference. In addition, there will also be travel required to collaborate within the team and manage stakeholders.
Please submit both your CV as well as a cover letter.
How you will spend your time:
Define, execute and own the Player Support operations for multiple titles and/or projects; act as the go-to-person and representative of the craft
Work closely with stakeholders across the craft and studio to align and plan around overall player experience, player communication and player sentiment around our portfolio
Manage circular communication of knowledge regarding bugs, UX and the product roadmap between developers and players / Player Support agents. Assist backlog prioritisation, especially related to game or feature design, based on user feedback and data analysis
Represent players within game teams or the studio to contribute to continuous improvement of both game and business KPIs
Be the driving force that ensures Player Support best practices are incorporated across our portfolio; evaluate and benchmark current standards, while always looking to improve
Support your team members in crafting and executing strategies for player facing activities, but also act as a coach and mentor when necessary
Equip our outsourcing partners with knowledge and set them up for success, both in day-to-day operations and with a view to long-term sustained excellence
Continuously looks for synergies with other crafts across the studio and beyond, building a wholistic picture of our Player Support operations and where we position ourselves in the industry
Understand industry trends in PX and how they relate to Rovio games so that we can anticipate and plan for future needs by bringing proactive improvements and solutions to relevant roadmaps
Launch initiatives from scratch when needed, understanding the bottlenecks and risks along the way and how to circumvent them. Join forces with other crafts and main stakeholders in the company when needed
Who we think will do great in this role has:
Ability to process, analyze and efficiently communicate complex ideas in relatable terms with different stakeholders
Fluent working with Player Support tools, methodologies, and processes
Understands the fundamentals of marketing, community management, game design & production, analytics, business and project management
Understands the impact of player experience and Player Support operations on game and business KPIs
Project management experience (highly regarded!)
Proven seniority within a Player Support role and experience in helping less senior Player Support talent grow professionally
Skilled to work in multicultural environments, be empathic, culturally aware and has strong conflict management skills
A passion for player experience and Player Support, in particular,
A proactive drive to improve the craft, our ways of working and yourself
Exceptional verbal and written English skills
We'd love if you have some of these:
SQL knowledge to run queries
Understanding of SDKs and APIs
Knowledge of moderation tooling and best practices
Experience building Player Support KPI dashboards and reporting
A passion for gaming
Please note that there is no one "perfect" candidate and we don't expect applicants to meet 100% of the qualifications. If this position resonates with you, we hope you will apply even if you don't believe you tick all the boxes. You may be the person we're looking for!
Recruitment process:
First meeting: You will meet the TA Partner to get acquainted and learn more about Rovio and the specifics of the role
Call with a Hiring manager: We will dive deeper into your skills and background, and also discuss what motivates you
Assignment related to Player Support scenarios
Final round: There will be two separate interviews so we can get a clear overview of your skills and how you would fit with our working culture. During one interview, you will be invited to meet a member of the game team. In the other interview, you will meet with senior stakeholders outside the Player Support and game team.
About the Marketing Function
Mixing the world-class expertise of six different crafts - Product Marketing, User Acquisition, User Experience Research, Market Intelligence, Marketing Video Production, and Player Experience, our team's main mission is to fuel the growth of our games portfolio. Largely embedded within game teams and in close collaboration with a large variety of stakeholders, our role is to identify, anticipate and make sure to satisfy our target audiences' needs and wants. We do this across all touchpoints - from early research on new concepts, to how we reach out to millions of players through our marketing campaigns, or to how we engage them through our social networks and other discussion platforms.
