Platform Leader
2026-01-15
We are on the journey to transform our digital capabilities, bringing core business processes, people, data & technology together - an enabler for IKEA to become an even better home furnishing retailer in the future. A journey that needs passionate people who embrace change, dare to question and want to make a difference. If that sounds like you, come and join us. Together we can do great things!
About the area
Inter IKEA Group is organised in three core businesses - Range, Supply and Retail Concept - and five enabling functions. Together we contribute to the success of IKEA and share responsibility for the franchise offer.
The enabling functions lead key common activities in networks across Inter IKEA Group, as well as cover specific needs for the core businesses. The five Enabling functions are Operations Management, Business Performance & Support, Communication, Sustainability and People & Culture.
About you
To thrive in this role, you have a genuine interest in monitoring capabilities and understand the value observability brings to the business. You care deeply about creating an excellent user experience and enabling state-of-the-art digital resilience.
You will work within the "DEM & APM" stream as part of our centralised monitoring team. We're looking for a Platform Leader who is passionate about MELT (metrics, events, logs and traces) - and curious about the insights they provide. In collaboration with our partners, you will help govern operational responsibilities for the platforms and ensure smooth, reliable day-to-day operations.
To be successful in this role, you should have:
Strong knowledge of modern technologies, be informed about global trends, and understand how they can shape the future of IKEA.
Expertise in digital Monitoring and Observability capabilities is key.
Experience working in a Dev/Ops environment within the Observability landscape.
Familiar with different technologies and toolsets, example; Grafana, Splunk Observability Cloud, Ansible, GIT, Linux, CI/CD, Azure Cloud, K8s and Open Source.
Experience in a centre of excellence supporting diverse business areas is a plus.
You appreciate home furnishing and are motivated by building a purposeful business through trustful, engaging relationships with colleagues, stakeholders, and partners.
You are recognised for your collaborative approach and ability to lead with a balance of technology and people focus. You inspire and create impact across functions, regardless of formal reporting lines. To succeed and enjoy working with us, you value responsiveness, continuous improvement, and shared responsibility.
About the job
You will be part of the Monitoring Services team in IT Operations.
What You'll Do:
Own and lead the day-to-day operations of our deliverables, ensuring we meet agreed SLA/OLA commitments.
Collaborate closely with subject matter experts, developers, and DevOps engineers to implement solutions that strengthen digital resilience and align with business needs.
Champion automation by identifying opportunities to streamline processes and enhance workflows.
Empower others through training and support, helping end-users make the most of our tools and features.
Enhance system visibility to support incident response and root cause analysis, improving overall reliability.
Stay ahead of the curve by keeping up with the latest trends and best practices in Observability and applying them where they add value.
Document with clarity-create and maintain resources such as architecture diagrams, configuration details, troubleshooting guides, and checklists.
This role is full-time (40-hours per week) and based in Malmö, Sweden or Delft, Netherlands. This role sits in Technology & Platform, Service Management & Operations and reports to Monitoring Services team manager If you would like to know more about the role, please connect with Johan Jacobsson (johan.jacobsson@inter.ikea.com
).
This role will not offer a re-location package.
At IKEA, we are looking for people who believe everyone deserves a seat at the table. You're welcome no matter where you come from, what you believe, and what you look like. We don't even care how you have furnished your home. We're interested in you simply because you're you. Even if your experience doesn't align perfectly with every qualification in the job description, we encourage you to apply anyway. We believe that people's different perspectives, backgrounds, and personalities make us better at understanding our customers dreams and needs. At IKEA, we're all on the same project.
If you have a special need that requires accommodation in the recruitment process, just let us know.
Interested? Submit your CV and let us know why you would be a good fit for this role, in English, by the 30th of January 2026.
