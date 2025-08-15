Platform Engineer - Power BI Admin
2025-08-15
We are looking for an experienced Power BI Administrator to join the team and take ownership of the portal using Microsoft Fabric components.
Responsibilities:
Power BI Admin Portal with Microsoft Fabric:
Own the Power BI admin portal's responsibilities using Microsoft Fabric components in collaboration with business stakeholders and Data Council
Utilize UI Fabric's theming and styling capabilities to customize the portal's look and feel to align with organizational branding
Integrate UI Fabric to improve accessibility and usability of administrative tasks and settings
Overall experience and knowledge with all Fabric components aligned with the MS Fabric Roadmap
Allocate capacity and resources in Power BI Premium to optimize performance
Configure data gateways for on-premises data connectivity in Power BI Report Server
Develop custom data connectors using M or C# and register/manage them in Power BI service
Monitor app usage and access permissions using REST APIs and custom solutions
Analyze usage metrics and audit logs, use Power BI REST APIs or third-party tools to automate monitoring tasks
Use Query Diagnostics to identify and optimize slow-performing queries
Monitor report performance and resource utilization to optimize report rendering
Automate administrative tasks using PowerShell scripts or REST APIs
Schedule tasks such as data refreshes or content management using automation
Power BI Core Data Modeling and Transformation:
Utilize Power Query Editor to clean, shape, and transform data from various sources
Merge and append data tables to create unified datasets for reporting
Configure data refresh settings to keep datasets updated
Optimize data source connections for performance and efficiency
Define RLS roles and rules to restrict data access based on user roles or attributes
Test RLS configurations to ensure data security and access control
Generate compliance reports to monitor data usage, access patterns, and adherence to policies
Use audit logs to track user interactions with sensitive data
System Monitoring and Incident Response:
Develop and manage monitoring tools to track health, performance, security, and availability of systems
Set up alerts, dashboards, and metrics to proactively detect and respond to system outages or incidents
Investigate and diagnose root causes of incidents and resolve them in a timely manner
Continuous Improvement and Collaboration:
Drive a culture of continuous improvement by identifying areas for automation, efficiency, and operational excellence
Document procedures, incidents, and best practices to facilitate knowledge sharing and improve team efficiency
Stay abreast of industry trends, emerging technologies, and best practices to propose innovative solutions
Collaborate closely with cross-functional teams to ensure smooth system operation
Requirements:
Bachelor's degree in Computer Science, Engineering, or related field (or equivalent experience) with 7+ years of IT experience
Strong Power BI Admin experience
Proficient in scripting/programming languages such as Python, Bash (Recommended)
Experience with cloud platforms (Google Cloud Platform & Azure preferred)
Experience in DevOps practices, CI/CD, and monitoring tools
Experience with automation tools and configuration management frameworks such as Terraform, Puppet, or Ansible (Recommended)
Strong troubleshooting and problem-solving skills with keen attention to detail
Excellent communication and collaboration skills to work effectively in a cross-functional team
Strong experience in system administration, infrastructure management, or site reliability engineering
Ability to thrive in a fast-paced, agile environment and handle multiple priorities
Tech Stack (in a flash): Power BI (Fabric), Power BI Admin suite (Fabric), GCP, Azure, Python, Terraform, Git, SQL, Bash, Docker, PowerShell, ServiceNow, Atlassian
