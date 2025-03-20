Platform Developer
2025-03-20
Doktor.se is looking for a Platform Developer to join our exciting growth journey. Our mission is to provide a platform to make digital and physical healthcare accessible and easier for everyone. We are creating a platform of services, tools, and processes to make it possible. We believe this mission is challenging but extremely exciting and fulfilling. We are looking for additional engineers to strengthen our "Platform Enablement" team!
As an Platform Developer you'll enjoy
You will work with our infrastructure, monitoring, deployment tools and services for a secure, reliable, and highly available platform. Also, you develop automation toolings and preassembled configurations to make a better developer experience. You take the initiative and drive to evolve the platform's infrastructure to support our rapid business growth and compliance needs. You will collaborate on building a microservice-based system running on Kubernetes in AWS (Amazon Web Services). You will improve deployment automation following the principles for Infrastructure as Code and enhance platform monitoring and alerting to scale the platform. Like always, constant solidifying our security posture is job zero. You will work with our tech stack including but not limited to Terraform, Typescript, Python, Datadog, AWS, PostgreSQL, Kubernetes/EKS, Flux/GitOps, GitHub Actions. Qualifications and personal qualities
Curiosity, being analytic with a passion for problem-solving, and being a good communicator
Some hands-on experience with Kubernetes and building CI/CD pipelines
We are an international organization, so fluency in English is required
We offer you
With us, you get a workplace to grow, phenomenal colleagues, and the opportunity to be part of a growing healthcare group with many points of contact. Together, we create a delightful team spirit, a strong sense of community, and a robust culture!
We also offer you:
Collective agreement
Occupational pension
Wellness allowance
Breakfast every monday
More practical details
The desired start is as soon as possible, but of course, we take into consideration your notice period and preferences
The position is a permanent employment with an initial probationary period
Your placement will be at Sveavägen 63, with the possibility to work from home fridays
If this describes you, then you know what to do! We look forward to receiving your application.
