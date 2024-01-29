Platform Architect - Cab Area
2024-01-29
"Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to driving prosperity and shaping the future landscape through sustainable transport, mobility, and infrastructure solutions. By offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase our customers' uptime and productivity.
Our headquarters are in Gothenburg, Sweden. Volvo Group shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm."
Do you want to participate in Volvo Group's journey to take the modular architecture to the next level? There is now an opportunity for you to join our CAST organization as a Platform Architect and help us to define and drive the future modular architecture in and around the cab area.
What you will do
The Platform Architect define, develop, maintain, and govern the vehicle architecture on complete vehicle level in line with the product roadmaps.
This is done by studying the gaps in the offering and performance and reviewing the needed modular and functional performance steps and propose the necessary updates to the architecture road map.
We expect the Platform Architect to drive the vehicle architecture development in and around the cab area.
You will also coordinate and drive the execution of global platform development for defined projects, programs and streams. Beside that you will also set the vision on cab area architecture, drive architectural studies and decide the needed updates to the architecture to meet future needs.
You will work in closely with technology and vehicle streams to define CAST strategies and architectural road map in each area, and also define platform prerequisites for product updates within the Volvo group.
This is us, your new colleagues
Platform and Architecture team is looking for a new colleague with passion and energy to help us drive the development of the platform and vehicle architectures for all brands and ranges, with special focus on the evolution of cab architectures.
The team consists of skilled platform and geometrical architects who study different architectural alternatives in preparation for new technologies and future needs, such as: zero emission vehicles, new emission legislations, changes to cab and vehicle architectures.
We cooperate as a team on many parallel topics, and we support each other when needed.
Who are you?
We are looking for someone who has a drive and energy, and who can manage and drive the necessary architectural development in the cab area over time.
You are analytical and structured as you will work with a complex product diversity and you need to identify and structure complex dependencies.
A Platform Architect is a senior position where the following competencies are needed:
• Leadership skills to drive architectural changes
• Deep knowledge in the architecture linked to cab and front end area of the different products
• Good understanding of customer applications and requirements.
• Good vehicle knowledge including the product defining requirements and relations on complete vehicle or sub-vehicle area level.
• Ability to collaborate with others and balancing different viewpoints
• You have insight in the current vehicle architecture and how it has evolved over time with its strengths and weaknesses.
• The ability to structure complex development and offering over time
• Proficiency in spoken and written English.
What's in it for you?
We can offer you an exciting and global working environment with products from different ranges and markets. You will get the opportunity to interact with highly committed colleagues from different departments and impact the future architecture.
You will work closely with the platform management, and you will be able to influence the future of our products.
Ready for the next move?
If you want to make a real impact in your career, the transportation business is where you want to be. We look forward to meeting you.
Curious and have some questions? Contact us!
Andreas Lundmark, Director - Platform Architecture & Advance Engineering: andreas.lundmark@volvo.com
Joakim Bursell, Acting Group manager - Platform and architecture: joakim.bursell@volvo.com
