PKI Specialist

Contracts are the heart of any business. While the world is undergoing huge digital transformation, contracts are still stuck in the dark ages. Oneflow believes that there's a better way to work with contracts. One free from friction that flows seamlessly with experience so delightful, it feels like magic.
Oneflow develops an end-to-end SaaS platform for digital contract automation. While the contract automation market is competitive, it's underserved and our ambition is for Oneflow contracts to become accessible to everyone, the default way of working with contracts.
We are seeking a highly talented and experienced Public Key Infrastructure Specialist to join our dynamic team. As the ideal candidate, you will be responsible for designing and implementing cryptographic solutions to secure data, as well as developing and maintaining key management systems and policies. Your expertise in working with hardware security modules (HSMs) will ensure optimal performance and security of our systems.
What you'll do
As a Public Key Infrastructure Specialist, your role will be critical in collaborating with cross-functional teams to integrate electronic signing and sealing solutions into existing systems. Additionally, you will work on HSM-based encryption for data at rest, ensuring compliance with e-signing regulations such as eIDAS in EU and connected standards in the US.
Skills and responsibilities
Design and implement cryptographic solutions to for digital signing and securing data
Handling HSMs devices ensuring optimal performance and security
Ensure compliance with e-signing regulations, such as eIDAS in EU, and connected standards such as PAdES, CAdES, and XAdES, and ESIGN Act in US
Work with the EU DSS library to provide secure electronic signature services to our customers
Requirements
Strong knowledge and experience in cryptography and PKI
Familiar with HSMs devices, preferably nShield
Experience in architecture and implementation of secure crypto key storage/management infrastructure
It would be nice if you had
Experience working with eIDAS regulations and connected standards is preferred but not compulsory
Experience working with the EU DSS library is preferred but not compulsory
If you are a self-motivated, innovative thinker with a passion for cryptography, we encourage you to apply for this exciting opportunity. You will work on innovative projects and make a significant impact on our client's security. Join us and help us build a more secure future!
How we work
We want our employees to feel a strong sense of ownership, to feel like what they do really matters, and to be involved in all steps of product development, from feature planning to release. Our team and culture are built on this principle of inclusion and responsibility, which we see as crucial in building a great product.
We strive for a truly agile development environment that promotes getting things done, rather than focusing too much on processes and enterprise tools. This means we typically work in short iterations, regularly going from conceptual discussions to shipped product features in a few weeks. We believe early and honest feedback is the best feedback, both internally and from our customers.
Come work with us
We value gender equality and diversity in organization, so we strive for a team that reflects the diversity in today's society. At Oneflow we currently have 33 nationalities, with offices in 7 countries, and are proud of an extremely diverse workplace. Our recruitment is based on competence.
Our recruitment process starts with Emese from the People & Culture team. After her interview, you will complete a personality and logic test set by our partner Alva Labs, and then complete an assignment which will showcase a sample of your work before the final interview.
