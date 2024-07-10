Piping Designer (Aveva E3D)
Nipromec Group is an international consulting and engineering company founded in 2003. We offer design and consulting services for multiple industries with emphasis on energy and construction. Nipromec offices in Finland are located in Rauma, Turku, Tampere and Helsinki. Nipromec Group also has offices in Malmö (Sweden), Erlangen (Germany), Bristol and London in the United Kingdom.
We are now looking for a Piping Designer (Aveva E3D) for a project in Lund, Sweden for our client ESS. The European Spallation Source (ESS) is a European Research Infrastructure Consortium (ERIC). The European Spallation Source is one of the largest science and technology infrastructure projects being built today. The facility design and construction include the most powerful linear proton accelerator ever built. The vision is to build and operate the world's most powerful neutron source, enabling scientific breakthroughs in research related to materials, energy, health and the environment, and addressing some of the most important societal challenges of our time.
The position is scheduled to start in September. The estimated duration of the project is 6 months with the possibility of extension. Please note that this job requires 100% on-site presence in the office in Lund, Sweden.
As a Piping Designer (Aveva E3D) main tasks will include:
You will be involved in the coordination of the design activities together with the Design Lead Engineer, contractors and designers. You will participate to coordination and integration meetings, produce the relevant reports and status of the activities. The design work will be performed in the Aveva suite including Aveva Diagrams and Aveva E3D.
We expect:
• At least Bachelor's Degree in Mechanical Engineering or similar.
• At least 5 years of piping design work.
• Excellent oral and written English skills.
• Good knowledge of AVEVA E3D, AVEVA Suite and AVEVA Diagrams for piping design.
• Experience and understanding of a complete piping project with its phases and interfaces.
• Well oriented in pipe fittings and piping components.
• Delivered complete detailed pipe design.
• Experienced collaboration between detail design and installation/manufacturing.
• Understanding of quality and final documentation.
• Good knowledge in common norms and standards applicable for process and mechanical engineering and design, specifically PED.
• Experience from Nuclear piping or Oil & Gas design work is preferable.
Who are we looking for someone who:
• Has ability to work effectively in and with team(s).
• Is organized, thorough, self sufficient and has attention to details.
• Has effective technical communication (verbal and written) skills with proven ability to present issues to design teams and other disciplines.
For more information please contact Nipromec Group HR & Recruiting Administrator Rania Salman.
E-mail: rania.salman@nipromec.com
Telephone number: +46 (0)76-630 59 00
The position will be filled as soon as suitable candidate is found, so apply this position immediately. Please note that by applying you agree that your data is handled according to our recruitment register procedure.
Finnish Nipromec Group consists of Nipromec Oy Ltd, Nipromec UK Ltd, N-Pro Resources Oy Ltd, Nipromec GmbH, Nipromec Sweden Ab, Nipromec EP and Nipromec Site Services units. Nipromec Group is audited and certified by Bureau Veritas and holds the ISO 9001/14001 and ISO 45001 certificates. 2020 Nipromec Group turnover was 19 million Euros. For more information please visit www.nipromec.com. Så ansöker du
