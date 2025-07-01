PhD student in Theoretical Ecology
We have the power of over 40,000 students and co-workers. Students who provide hope for the future. Co-workers who contribute to Linköping University meeting challenges of today. Our fundamental values rest on credibility, trust and security. By having the courage to think freely and innovate, our actions together, large and small, contribute to a better world. We look forward to receiving your application!
This position is in a lab with an interest in many aspects of theoretical ecology (coexistence, niche theory, ecological networks, metacommunities, eco-evolutionary dynamics, and more), where you will get to shape your own research questions.
Your work assignments
While you will be free to choose your own research direction(s) within theoretical ecology, your day-to-day work will most likely consist of the following:
• Mathematical analysis of ecological and eco-evolutionary models, involving pencil-and-paper calculations;
• Computer simulations of more complex models which do not easily lend themselves to analytical treatment;
• Writing up results and publishing them in reputable international journals.
As a PhD student, you devote most of your time to doctoral studies and the research projects of which you are part. Your work may also include teaching or other departmental duties, up to a maximum of 20 per cent of full-time.
Your qualifications
You have graduated at Master's level in biology, ecology, engineering, environmental science, information technology, mathematics, physics, or similar; or completed courses with a minimum of 240 credits, at least 60 of which must be in advanced courses in the above. Alternatively, you have gained essentially corresponding knowledge in another way.
Skills that will be important:
• Fluency in English (note: Swedish is not required);
• A solid quantitative background (and the willingness to learn more), with an interest in biological/ecological questions;
• Experience with programming or the willingness to learn to program (the lab relies mostly on R and C++, but that may be subject to change);
• Excellent communication skills, both orally and in writing.
Please note that a letter of intent is not required to apply.
Your workplace
At Linköping University you will be part of the Division of Biology, which is itself part of the larger Department of Physics, Chemistry and Biology (IFM). The Division of Biology is a group of ca. 20 professors, senior associate professors and lecturers, doing research in diverse topics such as ethology, genetics, microbiology, conservation biology - and, of course, theoretical ecology. The division carries out undergraduate education in Biology and Animal Psychology, and postgraduate (Masters level) education in two programs: Ecology and Sustainable Development, and Applied Ethology and Animal Biology. It also engages in teaching standalone courses, as well as university preparatory courses ("basår", in Swedish). You can access the website of the division at https://liu.se/en/organisation/liu/ifm/biolo.
The employment
When taking up the post, you will be admitted to the program for doctoral studies. More information about the doctoral studies at each faculty is available at Doctoral studies at Linköping University
The employment has a duration of normally four years' full-time equivalent. Extension of employment up to five years is based on the degree of teaching and institutional assignment. Further extensions may be granted in exceptional circumstances. You will initially be employed for one year, after which your employment will be renewed for a maximum of two years at a time, depending on your progress through the study plan.
Starting date by agreement.
Salary and employment benefits
The salary of PhD students is determined according to a locally negotiated salary progression.
More information about employment benefits at Linköping University is available here.
Application procedure
Apply for the position by clicking the "Apply" button below. Your application must reach Linköping University no later than the 22nd of August 2025.
Applications and documents received after the date above will not be considered.
We welcome applicants with different backgrounds, experiences and perspectives - diversity enriches our work and helps us grow. Preserving everybody's equal value, rights and opportunities is a natural part of who we are. Read more about our work with: Equal opportunities.
We look forward to receiving your application!
