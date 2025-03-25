PhD Student in Signal Processing
Luleå Tekniska Universitet / Högskolejobb / Luleå Visa alla högskolejobb i Luleå
2025-03-25
, Boden
, Piteå
, Kalix
, Älvsbyn
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Luleå Tekniska Universitet i Luleå
, Boden
, Piteå
, Kalix
, Överkalix
eller i hela Sverige
Luleå University of Technology is in strong growth with world-leading competence in several research areas. We shape the future through innovative education and ground-breaking research results, and based on the Arctic region, we create global social benefit. Our scientific and artistic research and education are conducted in close collaboration with international, national and regional companies, public actors and leading universities. Luleå University of Technology has a total turnover of nearly SEK 2,1 billion per year. We currently have 1,900 employees and 18,700 students.
In the coming years, multi-billion investments will be made in large projects in Northern Sweden to create a fossil-free society both nationally and globally. Luleå University of Technology is involved in several of these cutting-edge research projects and in the societal transformation that they entail. We offer a broad range of courses and study programmes to match the skills in demand. We hope that you will help us to build the sustainable companies and societies of the future.The department of Computer Science, Electrical and Space Engineering at Luleå University of Technology (LTU) is offering a Ph.D. student position to carry out research with the Signal Processing group in the area of next generation space-terrestrial wireless communications and sensing. We are looking for you who are ambitious and creative, who has a master's degree and strong analytical skills, and who wants to contribute to cutting edge research in this area.
This work will be conducted within the SMART 6GSAT multidisciplinary research center in collaboration with the Royal Institute of Technology (KTH), Research Institutes of Sweden (RISE), and several companies, authorities, organizations and regions.
Subject description
The subject includes signal processing with emphasis on development and optimization of algorithms for processing single and multi-dimensional signals that are closely related to applications and applied research.
Project description
For the 6th generation (6G) wireless systems, low Earth orbiting (LEO) satellites will be incorporated with terrestrial systems to achieve true global coverage, by extending low latency broadband and IoT services to all rural areas and remote locations with high energy efficiency.
To achieve this goal and to avoid interference, signals from satellites, ground and base stations, and many users need to be integrated in an energy efficient manner using massive and distributed MIMO and reconfigurable intelligent surfaces (RIS). Furthermore, besides the traditional communication services new objectives such as integrated sensing (ISAC) and localization are also important for 6G. The research will mainly be theoretical, but LTU has testbeds for potential experiments.
The primary purpose of this research project is to investigate some of the fundamental aspects and methods how to communicate, sense, and localize, using wireless signals between the LEO space and the ground in an energy efficient manner using concepts such as MIMO and RIS.
The research is fully funded and will be carried out at the Division Signals and Systems at LTU under the supervision of Associate Prof. Rickard Nilsson, LTU, and co-supervised by Prof. Emil Björnson, KTH, and possibly also co-supervised by professors from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT). The research results will be published in top-level journals and conferences and prepare you for a career in academia and industry.
Duties
As a PhD student you are expected to perform both experimental and theoretical work within your research studies as well as communicate your results at national and international conferences and in scientific journals. Most of your working time will be devoted to your own research studies. In addition, you can have the opportunity to try the teacher role. As a researcher, you work as a neutral party in many contexts, which provides a great opportunity to be involved in challenging development projects.
Qualifications
To qualify for a PhD student position, you must have a master's degree, or equivalent in signal processing, wireless communications, or mathematics.
The research will focus on the signals in the physical layer but can also cover aspects of the media access control and network layers. The research is expected to use methodology from signal processing, communication theory, mathematics, wave propagation, electromagnetics, optimization, machine learning, and networking.
Strong documented experience in these areas is commendable, particularly by having published your work. Candidates should have an excellent mastering of the English language, both orally and in writing.
For further information about a specific subject see
General syllabus for the Board of the faculty of science and technology
Further information
Employment as a PhD student is limited to 4 years, teaching and other department duties may be added with max 20%. Placement: Luleå. Starting date is according to agreement between the two parties.
For further information about the position, please contact Associate professor Rickard Nilsson, +46 920-49 1594, rickard.o.nilsson@ltu.se
Union representatives:
SACO-S Diana Chroneer,(+46 )920-49 2037 diana.chroneer@ltu.se
OFR-S Marika Vesterberg, (+46)920-49 1721 marika.vesterberg@ltu.se
In case of different interpretations of the English and Swedish versions of this announcement, the Swedish version takes precedence.
Application
We prefer that you apply for this position by clicking on the apply button below. The application should include a CV, personal letter and copies of verified diplomas from high school and universities. Mark your application with the reference number below. Your application, including diplomas, must be written in English or Swedish.
Closing date for applications: May 11, 2025
Reference number: 1500-2025 Ersättning
PhD salary scale Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-05-11 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Luleå Tekniska Universitet
(org.nr 202100-2841) Arbetsplats
Luleå tekniska universitet Jobbnummer
9244363