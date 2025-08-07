PhD student in Evolution of Indo-Pacific birds
Naturhistoriska Riksmuseet / Biologjobb / Stockholm Visa alla biologjobb i Stockholm
2025-08-07
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Naturhistoriska Riksmuseet i Stockholm
, Umeå
eller i hela Sverige
The Swedish Museum of Natural History is a government agency with a mandate to promote knowledge, research and interest in our world. It is a prominent research institution and Sweden's largest museum. For more than 200 years, the museum has been collecting specimens and data and conducting research on life on earth. The collections contain more than 11 million plants, animals, fungi, environmental samples, minerals and fossils. All research and knowledge are shared in the exhibitions, Cosmonova and in activities at the museum and digitally.
WORK TASKS
The Department of Bioinformatics and Genetics is offering a four-year PhD position focused on analyzing population-level genomic data from museum bird samples. The project will employ cutting-edge genomic techniques and involve the development of new bioinformatic tools for understanding the evolution of genetic diversity. This PhD position is part of a five-year research program funded by the Wallenberg Foundation, aimed at developing and applying computational tools to understand the evolution of biodiversity (see https://islandevolution.github.io/
).
The candidate will use whole genomic data to answer questions pertaining to the ecology, evolution, demographics, adaptation and hybridisation of Indo-Pacific passerine birds. The Indo-Pacific represents the largest island world on the planet and is well-suited for testing major ecological and evolutionary questions. The candidate is expected to take part in developing specific projects based on interest and experience.
The PhD student will be supervised by José Cerca (DDLS Fellow), and collaborate closely with Knud A. Jønsson (Head of Bioinformatics and Genetics), and Martin Irestedt (Researcher) at the Swedish Museum of Natural History. Other potential collaborators at the department include Tom van der Valk and his research group as well as Johan Nylander and Per Ericson.
QUALIFICATIONS
Qualifications
1) MSc degree in biology or related fields
2) Documented knowledge in a relevant research field
3) Excellent written and spoken English
Merits
In addition, experience in the following areas will be considered:
1) Knowledge of theory of population genetics
2) Experience with analysis of whole-genome DNA sequence data (Nanopore, PacBio, and/or Illumina)
3) Experience with the generation and analysis of sequence data from museum samples
4) Proficiency in bash command line and Python/R
5) Experience working with high-performance computing clusters
6) Experience with molecular lab techniques (e.g., DNA extraction, DNA sequence library preparation)
7) Experience working with insular biodiversity
8) A strong interest in biodiversity
To be successfull in this role you need to bee analytical, collaborative and creative.
OTHER
Please include the following documents with your application:
1) A well-justified cover letter (maximum 1 page) including a statement of interest, a brief summary of your scientific work and interests, and a personal reflection on how your qualifications align with the profile of the candidate we seek.
2) CV summarizing your education, positions, and academic work, including scientific publications.
3) Copies of your Bachelors and Masters degree diplomas, along with transcripts of records.
4) Documentation of English proficiency, if applicable.
5) A list of publications and academic work you wish to be considered by the evaluation committee. Inclusion of MSc thesis is beneficial.
6) Names and contact details of 2-3 references (including their relationship to you, email, and telephone number).
7) [Optional, but beneficial] A 1-2 page research proposal outlining your research questions, the biological system of focus, and experimental design.
Interviews are tentatively planned for mid to late March.
We advance our knowledge of the natural world, inspiring to better care of our planet. Our ambition is that the employees of The Swedish Museum of Natural History shall represent the diversity in Sweden and we welcome every applicant.
We have decided upon choices for marketing. Therefore we decline contact with sales agents, recruitment sites and similar. http://www.nrm.se Ersättning
According to agreement. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-09-05 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "546-2025". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Naturhistoriska Riksmuseet
(org.nr 202100-1124) Arbetsplats
Naturhistoriska riksmuseet Kontakt
Head of department
Knud Jønsson knud.jonsson@nrm.se 08-519 540 11 Jobbnummer
9449682