PhD student in Biological Sciences
2025-03-26
We are looking for a PhD student in evolutionary genetics interested in contributing to a better understanding of the mechanisms that shape mutation rates.
Your work assignments
Germline mutations are the source of genetic variation and the mechanism that fuels evolutionary change. They also influence a range of evolutionary phenomena, including mutation load, extinction rates, inbreeding depression and the maintenance of outcrossing. Additionally, germline mutations are a major cause of disease. Understanding the factors that shape the germline mutation rate has therefore been a long-standing goal in evolutionary biology, but our appreciation of these factors remains limited.
Mutations also occur in somatic cells. While these are not inherited across generations, they are the main cause of cancer and have been suggested to contribute to general ageing. The factors that govern the somatic mutation rate are even less understood than those that determine the germline mutation rate, and virtually nothing is known about a putative connection between these mutation rates.
Using several Drosophila melanogaster model systems, in combination with quantitative genetics, experimental evolution and direct manipulation of resource allocation patterns, this project aims to explore somatic and germline mutation rates from a life-history perspective, to determine whether they are integrated components of organisms' general life-history decisions. The work involves accumulation of mutations in different fly lines, extracting DNA and building libraries for sequencing, as well as bioinformatics analyses of sequence data.
As a PhD student, you devote most of your time to doctoral studies and the research projects of which you are part. Your work may also include teaching or other departmental duties, up to a maximum of 20% of full-time.
Your qualifications
You have graduated at Master's level in biology, bioinformatics, genetics or a similar subject area, or completed courses with a minimum of 240 credits, at least 60 of which must be in advanced courses within these areas. Alternatively, you have gained essentially corresponding knowledge in another way.
Competitive candidates should have a strong interest in evolutionary genetics, excellent analytical skills, and the ability to work both independently and as part of a team. Excellent written and verbal communication skills in English are essential. Candidates are further expected to have experience in processing and analyzing high-throughput genomic sequencing data and in statistical analysis. Previous experience with Drosophila melanogaster or other insect systems, DNA extraction, and library preparation is beneficial but not required.
Please include a Letter of Intent in your application, specifying: 1. Why you want to pursue a PhD. 2. Why you are interested in this position. 3. Why you believe you are qualified for this position.
Your workplace
You will work at the Biology division, which is a part of the department of Physics, Chemistry and Biology at Linköping University. The Biology division has a broad research profile that includes both basic and applied research, with research groups specializing in animal welfare, cell and microbiology, conservation biology, ecological modelling, ethology, evolution, genetics and zoology.
The division is responsible for a broad range of courses at the undergraduate and graduate levels, including bachelor's programs in biology and animal psychology, international master's programs in applied ethology and animal biology as well as ecology and sustainable development. The division is further responsible for several standalone open Biology courses, a natural science preparatory year, and the industrial engineering and management program with a focus on biological resources and sustainable use.
You can read more about the Biology division at https://liu.se/en/organisation/liu/ifm/biolo.
The project is a collaboration with Associate professor Martin Johnsson at SLU Uppsala.
The employment
When taking up the post, you will be admitted to the program for doctoral studies. More information about the doctoral studies at each faculty is available at Doctoral studies at Linköping University
The employment has a duration of four years' full-time equivalent. You will initially be employed for a period of one year. The employment will subsequently be renewed for periods of maximum duration two years, depending on your progress through the study plan. The employment may be extended up to a maximum of five years, based on the amount of teaching and departmental duties you have carried out. Further extensions can be granted in special circumstances.
Starting date by agreement.
Salary and employment benefits
The salary of PhD students is determined according to a locally negotiated salary progression.
More information about employment benefits at Linköping University is available here.
Union representatives
Application procedure
Apply for the position by clicking the "Apply" button below. Your application must reach Linköping University no later than the 5th of May 2025.
Applications and documents received after the date above will not be considered.
Linköping university has framework agreements and wishes to decline direct contacts from staffing- and recruitment companies as well as vendors of job advertisements.
Professor
