PhD/Post-doc position in Energy use patterns of Swedish households
Chalmers Tekniska Högskola AB / Högskolejobb / Göteborg Visa alla högskolejobb i Göteborg
2024-10-29
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Chalmers Tekniska Högskola AB i Göteborg
We offer an exciting opportunity to dive into research at the crossroads of energy system transformation, human behavior, and just transitions. You'll work with experienced scholars and access networks that span both academia and industry, focusing on an area central to current political and societal debates.
About the Project
We are seeking a PhD or Postdoc to join a project studying energy use patterns in Swedish households. This project is part of Resistance and Power: Smart Grids for the Many People, funded by the Kamprad Family Foundation (smartgridsforthemany.se/en). Positioned within innovation and sustainability transition research, the project explores the diversity of energy users in Sweden, examining their behaviors, attitudes, and participation in energy systems. We will develop and distribute a survey to Swedish households, addressing issues such as energy poverty and prosumer involvement in flexibility markets.
About the division and the department
The research takes place at the Division of Environmental Systems Analysis within the Department of Technology Management and Economics. The division combines methods like life cycle assessment with social science approaches and works closely with stakeholders. The team includes around 35 researchers and PhD students from engineering, natural, and social sciences.
Your responsibilities
• PhD Candidates will conduct research in innovation and transition studies, complete doctoral coursework, and engage in teaching and conferences. The position typically lasts five years, including teaching duties. Your major responsibilities are to pursue your own doctoral studies. You are expected to develop your own scientific concepts and communicate the results of your research verbally and in writing. Read more about doctoral studies at Chalmers here.
• Postdoctoral Researchers will have similar research responsibilities, with fewer teaching duties and no coursework. Your major responsibility as postdoc is to perform your own research in a research group. The position may also include supervising master's and/or PhD students to a certain extent.The postdoc position lasts three years.
Both roles offer opportunities to publish, gain teaching experience, and expand your academic network.
Qualifications
PhD-position:
• To qualify as a PhD student, you must have a master's level degree corresponding to at least 240 higher education credits in a relevant field.
• You have a background in engineering with experience in social science, or you are a social scientist skilled in quantitative analysis.
Post-doc position:
• To qualify for the position of postdoc, you must hold a doctoral degree awarded no more than three years prior to the application deadline in a relevant field.
• You are expected to be somewhat accustomed to teaching, and to demonstrate good potential within research and education.
• The date shown in your doctoral degree certificate is the date we use, as this is the date you have met all requirements for the doctoral degree. Exceptions from the 3-year limit can be made for longer periods resulting from parental leave, sick leave or military service.
For both positions:
• You are a motivated, self-directed learner with a critical mindset and a strong interest in sustainability.
• Proficiency in written and spoken Swedish and English is required.
When you submit your application, you will be asked to choose which of the positions you are applying for.
Contract terms
Full-time temporary employment.
We offer
Chalmers offers a cultivating and inspiring working environment in the coastal city of Gothenburg.
Read more about working at Chalmers and our benefits for employees.
Chalmers aims to actively improve our gender balance. We work broadly with equality projects, for example the GENIE Initiative on gender equality for excellence. Equality and diversity are substantial foundations in all activities at Chalmers.
Application procedure
Please click here to read more about the application procedure and apply.
Application deadline: December 4, 2024.
For questions, please contact:
Professor Björn Sandén, Environmental Systems Analysis, bjorn.sanden@chalmers.se
, 031-772 86 12
Associate Professor Helene Ahlborg, Environmental Systems Analysis, helene.ahlborg@chalmers.se
, 031-772 60 49
• ** Chalmers declines to consider all offers of further announcement publishing or other types of support for the recruiting process in connection with this position. ***
Chalmers University of Technology in Gothenburg conducts research and education in technology and natural sciences at a high international level. The university has 3100 employees and 10,000 students, and offers education in engineering, science, shipping and architecture. With scientific excellence as a basis, Chalmers promotes knowledge and technical solutions for a sustainable world. Through global commitment and entrepreneurship, we foster an innovative spirit, in close collaboration with wider society.
Chalmers was founded in 1829 and has the same motto today as it did then: Avancez - forward. Ersättning
enligt kollektivavtal Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-12-02 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Chalmers Tekniska Högskola AB
(org.nr 556479-5598) Jobbnummer
8984129