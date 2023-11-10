PhD position: Quantum thermodynamics of electronic devices
2023-11-10
We invite applications for a PhD position in the theory of thermodynamics of quantum and nanoscale devices. The position will be part of a research team working on energy conversion in small scale electronic and hybrid devices, reaching from fundamental principles to viable applications in quantum technologies. This research is funded by an ERC consolidator grant (2024-2028) and you will thus be part of a newly formed team of postdocs and PhD students working together towards a common goal. Beyond collaborations in the theory group, where you will get the possibility to bring in own research ideas, you will have the possibility to interact with local and international experimental teams.
Project description
The position - desired starting date in the first half of 2024 - will be placed in the theory division of the department for Microtechnology and Nanoscience at Chalmers, where diverse research from quantum transport, quantum information, and quantum materials to quantum thermodynamics is carried out. The hired PhD student will work in the group "Dynamics and Thermodynamics of nanoscale devices", lead by Janine Splettstoesser . The specific research project of this position will deal with the unique properties of the energy conversion of electronic devices, with a special focus on nonthermal resources. In small-scale devices, nonthermal distributions are ubiquitous, occurring due to the competition between coupling to different baths and partial thermalisation and equilibration processes, due to external driving and irradiation, or as a result of filtering effects. This project will seek to get a fundamental understanding of conversion processes exploiting nonthermal distributions with the long-term vision to design novel protocols for future energy-sustainable nanoscale devices.
Major responsibilities
For this PhD position, we seek a highly motivated and technically skilled candidate with a strong interest in theoretical thermodynamics analysis of nanoscale and quantum devices. The candidate is expected to carry out their research in close collaboration with other team members and in dialogue with local and international experimental colleagues, while growing in independence. We expect you to show initiative by proactively developing and contributing with your own research ideas within the advertised project. You will work in a collaborative environment, where team work is essential for project success.
Your major responsibilities are to pursue your doctoral studies. You are expected to develop your own scientific concepts and communicate the results of your research verbally and in writing. The position generally also includes teaching on Chalmers' undergraduate level or performing other duties corresponding to 20 percent of working hours.
Qualifications
To qualify as a PhD student, you must have a master's level degree corresponding to at least 240 higher education credits in Theoretical Physics or similar.
Experience in theory of quantum thermodynamics and/or quantum transport theory is desired.
The applicant shall be self-propelled with a strong driving force to pursue excellent theoretical research in a collaborative environment. The position requires very good verbal and written communication skills in English.
Contract terms
Full-time temporary employment. The position is limited to a maximum of five years.
We offer
Chalmers offers a cultivating and inspiring working environment in the coastal city of Gothenburg.
Application procedure
The application should be marked with reference number 20230678 and written in English. The application should be sent electronically and be attached as PDF-files, as below. Maximum size for each file is 40 MB. Please note that the system does not support Zip files.
CV: (Please name the document: CV, Family name, reference number)
• CV
• Other, for example previous employments or leadership qualifications and positions of trust.
• Two references that we can contact.
Personal letter: (Please name the document as: Personal letter, Family name, ref.number)
1-3 pages where you:
• Introduce yourself
• Describe your previous experience of relevance for the position (e.g. education, thesis work and, if applicable, any other research activities)
• Describe your future goals and future research focus
Other documents:
• Copies of bachelor and/or master's thesis.
• Attested copies and transcripts of completed education, grades and other (optional) certificates.
Please use the button at the foot of the page to reach the application form.
Application deadline: December 22, 2023
For questions, please contact:
Janine Splettstoesser
Applied Quantum Physics Lab
Email: janines@chalmers.se
