PhD position in synchrotron-based gas catalysis studies of model surfaces
2024-10-07
Developing more efficient catalysts is key to a sustainable society. In this project you will tailor your own model catalyst samples at the nanoscale using the state-of-the-art material preparation techniques at Chalmers. Using cutting-edge large scale synchrotron facilities such as Max IV, Petra III and the ESRF you will investigate their atomic-scale properties under realistic reaction conditions. As member of the Hejral group funded by WISE, you will work in a large and interdisciplinary national and international network.
Project description
Against the background of global warming the chemical transformation of the greenhouse gases into value-added products with the aim to store energy in form of molecules becomes all the more essential. The partial oxidation of methane (POM) constitutes an energy-saving route to activate the greenhouse gas methane to produce syngas, a fundamental building block in chemical industry for the production of methanol and olefins. However, for POM to occur at energy-saving low temperatures, novel catalyst materials of improved activity need to be identified and investigated.
In this respect, the alloying of Ni catalysts with noble metals has been found beneficial. However, the interplay between the catalyst structure, its alloy composition, its surface chemistry and the catalytic activity needs to be understood on the atomic scale under realistic high pressure reaction conditions. The current position will focus on the preparation and investigation of alloy model catalysts for POM using synchrotron-based operando techniques, where the designing and the setting up of an operando high pressure cell for synchrotron-based High Energy Surface X-ray Diffraction (HESXRD) studies is foreseen. Prior to synchrotron beamtimes the catalyst samples will be prepared and pre-characterized in the homelab.
More information on the lab infrastructure at Chalmers can be found here:https://www.chalmers.se/en/infrastructure/cmal/about-us/https://www.chalmers.se/en/departments/mc2/research/nanofabrication/
This recruitment is connected to the Wallenberg Initiative Materials Science for Sustainability (WISE, wise-materials.org). WISE, funded by the Knut and Alice Wallenberg Foundation, is the largest-ever investment in materials science in Sweden and will encompass major efforts at Sweden's foremost universities over the course of 10 years. The vision is a sustainable future through materials science.
Read more: https://wise-materials.org
All early-stage researchers recruited into the WISE program will be a part of the WISE Graduate School (https://wise-materials.org/research/graduate-school),
an ambitious nationwide program of seminars, courses, research visits, and other activities to promote a strong multi-disciplinary and international network between PhD students, postdocs, researchers, and industry.
Information about the division and the department
The Hejral group at the Division of Chemical Physics is on the forefront of the synchrotron-based operando investigation of defined model catalyst surfaces for energy conversion, both in thermal catalysis and in electrochemistry studies. The operando synchrotron studies are carried out all over Europe (e.g. Petra III, Max IV, ESRF, Soleil, Diamond Light Source) and include HESXRD, for the fast data acquisition for surface structure determination, and gas phase X-ray Photoelectron Spectroscopy (XPS), for complementary information on the catalyst surface chemistry. The ultra-high-vacuum based preparation of well-defined model catalysts allows us to highlight certain aspects of the catalyst samples (e.g. nanoparticle shape, size, alloy composition). Thus, we can unravel the interplay between the atomic scale structure and composition of the nanocatalyts and its catalytic properties, leading to a knowledge-based tailoring of more efficient catalysts.
The Division of Chemical Physics is part of the Department of Physics and focuses on the investigation of functional nanomaterials, where most projects are connected to the development of improved sustainable materials for energy storage, fuel cells, fuel production, the purification of aqueous solutions and photovoltaics. Chemical Physics performs cutting-edge research by using its strong interdisciplinarity: the Division combines both, experimental and theoretical expertise, spanning from the investigation of surface plasmons and the design of nano-structured catalyst materials to density functional theory calculations to understand reaction kinetics.
It provides an international and family-friendly environment that highly cherishes the Chalmers fundamental values: quality, openness, inclusion, respect and diversity. We highly support the professional growth of our employees, for instance by offering specialized courses and participation in international conferences and summer/winter schools.
More information of Chemical Physics:https://www.chalmers.se/en/departments/physics/research/chemical-physics/
Major responsibilities
• Ultra-high vacuum based preparation of nanoparticle model catalyst samples
• Sample investigation under realistic reaction conditions using synchrotron-based methods and data analysis
• Development and implementation of a high-pressure operando cell in the homelab and at synchrotron beamlines.
• Help setting up lab equipment (ultra-high vacuum lab including AES, LEED and STM)
• Develop your own scientific concepts and communicate the results of your research verbally and in writing
Qualifications
• MSc degree in Physics, Chemistry, Materials Science, or equivalent
• Willingness to work in a team
• Excellent communication skills in written and spoken English
Meritious
• Experience in experimental gas phase catalysis
• Experience with ultra-vacuum-based sample preparation and techniques
• Experience with (synchrotron-based) operando experiments
• Scripting in python or equivalent languages for data analysis
Swedish is not a requirement but Chalmers offers Swedish courses.
Contract terms
Full-time temporary employment. The position is limited to a maximum of five years.
Application deadline: 7th November 2024
For questions about the research project, contact:
• Uta Hejral: Uta.hejral@chalmers.se
For questions about the recruitment process, contact:
