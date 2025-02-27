PhD position in modeling of functional surface and interface phenomena
Chalmers Tekniska Högskola AB
2025-02-27
Join our dynamic team at the forefront of computational solid-state materials research! As a PhD student in the Condensed Matter and Materials Theory division, you will have the opportunity to explore surface and device physics, using density functional theory (DFT) and related computational methods. Your work will contribute to predicting and deepening our understanding of electronic, structural, and magnetic properties at solid-state surfaces and interfaces.
About us
The Condensed Matter and Materials Theory division models and studies diverse materials and condensed matter systems, often inspiring new materials, technologies, or structured media with unique properties. We integrate theoretical, methodological, and computational techniques, collaborating closely with local and international experimental groups.
About the research project
To interpret experiments and exploit materials for next-generation devices, it is crucial to understand surface and interface properties, which can differ from bulk material properties. You will combine symmetry analysis with electronic structure and atomistic modeling to predict localized phenomena that emerge due to the low symmetry and dimensionality of surfaces. The project will also focus on developing more realistic surface models, for example by including magnetic and atomistic reconstructions, to improve interpretations of surface-sensitive experiments.
As a PhD student in this role, you will focus on modeling solid-state surface and interface phenomena, with an emphasis on magnetic and topological properties. This research has potential for both improved interpretation of experiments, and design of "spintronics" devices with improved robustness and efficiency compared to traditional electronics. You will use theoretical tools including symmetry analysis, DFT, tight-binding, and depending on project progression, machine learning. You will collaborate locally and internationally with groups in both theory and experiment. You will disseminate your findings by publishing in scientific journals and presenting at conferences.
Who we are looking for
We welcome applicants with the following qualifications:
• To qualify as a PhD student, should hold a master's degree or equivalent in physics, chemistry or materials science
• Strong written and verbal communication skills in English
• If you are interested in using machine learning in the latter stages of the project, you have some basic ML experience.
• You should be willing to contribute to a supportive, collaborative working environment and be willing to work with both experimental and theoretical collaborators.
Experience in the following areas is beneficial but not required. We value a willingness to learn and grow in these areas:
• Prior experience in some sort of computational method such as DFT, tight-binding or Monte Carlo simulations.
We are committed to fostering an inclusive and diverse research environment. We welcome applicants from all backgrounds and experiences.
What you will do
As a PhD student, you will have the opportunity to shape your research project while receiving guidance and support. In the role you will:
•
Learn and use symmetry analysis as a basis for predictions
•
Perform density functional theory (DFT) calculations using VASP, focusing on surface and interface properties
•
Apply related computational techniques such as tight-binding, Monte Carlo, and machine learning
•
Collaborate with experimental groups to relate your computational results to surface-sensitive measurements such as magnetotransport and magnetic circular dichroism
•
Communicate results through publishing in scientific journals and presenting at international conferences
•
Teach at Chalmers' undergraduate level, or perform other administrative duties, corresponding to 20 per cent of working hours.
•
Take courses at an advanced level within the Graduate school of Physics
Willingness to learn Swedish is strongly encouraged.
Contract terms and what we offer
• The PhD-positions are fully funded from start
• As a PhD student at Chalmers, you are an employee and enjoy all employee benefits. Read more about working at Chalmers and our benefits for employees.
• The duration of the position is four years, with the possibility to teach up to 20%, which extends the position to five years.
• A dynamic and inspiring working environment in the coastal city of Gothenburg.
• A starting salary of 34,550 SEK per month (valid from May 25, 2025).
Chalmers is dedicated to improving gender balance and actively works with equality projects, such as the GENIE Initiative for gender equality and excellence. We celebrate diversity and consider equality and inclusion as fundamental aspects of all our activities.
If Swedish is not your native language, Chalmers offers Swedish courses to help you settle in.
Discover more
Find more general information about doctoral studies at Chalmers here.
Application procedure
The application should be written in English be attached as PDF-files, as below. Maximum size for each file is 40 MB. Please note that the system does not support Zip files.
• CV: (Please name the document: CV, Family name)
• Personal letter
• Two references that we can contact
• Bachelor's and, if available, master's thesis together with the transcripts.
• Documents confirming your English proficiency: e.g. TOEFL/IELTS test results, a course/project report written in English (if your bachelor's/master's thesis is not in English).
Use the button at the foot of the page to reach the application form.
Please note: The applicant is responsible for ensuring that the application is complete. Incomplete applications and applications sent by email will not be considered.
Application deadline: March 30, 2025
For questions please contact:
Sophie Weber, Assistant Professor sophie.weber@chalmers.se
