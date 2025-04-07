PhD position in Microwave Remote Sensing of Forest
Department of Forest Resource Management
The Department of Forest Resource Management conducts education and research in the areas of forest planning, forest remote sensing, forest inventory and sampling, forest mathematical statistics and landscape studies. The department is also responsible for the implementation of the ongoing environmental monitoring programs the National Forest Inventory, The National Inventories of the Landscapes in Sweden, Terrestrial Habitat Monitoring and the Butterfly and Bumblebee Inventory. In total, we are about 110 employees. More information can be found here.
WIFORCE Research School
Do you want to contribute to the future sustainable use of forests? Apply to join WIFORCE Research School!
Biodiversity and the role of forests in climate change are now key social issues that require more knowledge. In order to both sustainably use and safeguard forest biodiversity, a coherent basic science research program is needed that addresses large and complex issues and develops new analytical tools. That's why the WIFORCE Research School, part of the Wallenberg Initiatives in Forest Research was created.
Using passive radar to derive forest properties
Research subject: Technology
Description
Microwaves, commonly utilized for radar measurements, interact directly with the underlying material properties of vegetation, presenting the ability to derive the internal functional traits and physiological properties of trees. This PhD position focuses on developing a method to capture localized measurements of water exchange and biomass from forward scattering passive radar, a system utilizing microwave receivers collecting radio signals of opportunity broadcast into forests from sources such as GNSS satellites and existing active radar infrastructure.
To develop this methodology, the candidate will analyze data collected at a unique Swedish research site equipped with a novel passive radar receiver platform and an active radar tower operated in conjunction with Chalmers University of Technology. With this infrastructure, the candidate will conduct bi-static radar studies seeking to link forward scattering passive measurements to the results of existing techniques using backscatter to quantify forest attributes through synthetic aperture radar imaging. The overall project, spanning multiple institutions, aims to produce a scalable microwave imaging technique to monitor tree hydraulics and wood properties - a tool to guide localized management and plot-level ecological studies to improve our understanding and stewardship of forests under climate change.
The PhD student will work in the Forest Remote Sensing group at the Department of Forest Resource Management at SLU, collaborating closely with other engineers and scientists. Funded through SLU's newly formed WIFORCE Research School, the candidate will have opportunities to interact with a broader cohort of students studying forest-related management, climate, and biodiversity topics. The individual filling this position will contribute to several European projects. Travel, mainly within Europe, may be part of this role.
Qualifications
Required qualifications:
• A master's degree in engineering, computer science, physics, or degree program with similar technical focus
• Experience with radar/microwave remote sensing data and instrumentation
• Knowledge of a scientific programming language such as Python, R, C, or MATLAB
• Fluent in English for communication and scientific writing
Merits:
Knowledge and experience in:
• Data Science and Statistics
• Radio Frequency Digital Signal Processing
• Software Defined Radios
• Radar Remote Sensing
• Electromagnetic Propagation
• Driver's License Level B (car)
We put a large importance to personal qualities, such as team work, problem-solving and the ability to work independently.
Place of work
Umeå
Forms for funding or employment
Employment 4 years
Starting date
According to agreement
Application
Click the "Apply" button to submit your application. The deadline is 2025-05-11.
To qualify for third-cycle (Doctoral) courses and study programmes, you must have a second-cycle (Master's) qualification. Alternatively, you must have conducted a minimum of four years of full-time study, of which a minimum of one year at second-cycle level.
Applicants will be selected based on their written application and CV, degree project, copies of their degree certificate and transcript of records from previous first and second-cycle studies at a university or higher education institution, two personal references, and knowledge of English. More information about the English language requirements can be found here
Please note that applicants invited to interview must submit attested copies of their degree certificate, or equivalent, a transcript of records from previous first and second-cycle studies at a university or higher education institution. Applicants who are not Swedish citizens need to submit an attested copy of their passport's information page containing their photograph and personal details.
The Swedish University of Agricultural Sciences (SLU) has a key role in the development for sustainable life, based on science and education. Through our focus on the interaction between humans, animals and ecosystems and the responsible use of natural resources, we contribute to sustainable societal development and good living conditions on our planet. Our main campuses are located in Alnarp, Umeå and Uppsala, however, the university also operates at research stations, experimental forests and teaching sites throughout Sweden.
