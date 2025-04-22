PhD in Technology with focus on Logistics
Department of Energy and Technology
At the department of energy and technology, research and education are conducted focusing on how agriculture can contribute to a sustainable society. We have extensive expertise in technology and systems for sustainable production of food and bioenergy, including optimal nutrition circuits and logistics systems. Within the field of methodologies, we have extensive competence in System Analysis including Environmental Systems Analysis and LCA, as well as Biometrics (statistics and mathematics with applications in biological systems) and Automation and Logistics.
Green logistics for food and bioenergy
Research subject: Technology
We are looking for a motivated and committed PhD candidate to develop and analyse green logistics systems through the application of emerging technological and logistical solutions to promote the transition to fossil free transport and reduced transport intensity in agro-food and bioenergy supply chains. Focusing on selected case studies, transport related to primary production and distribution of finished products is considered. The research will involve data collection, model building and analysis of potential benefits of improved logistics practices and transition to low-emission vehicles.
The successful candidate will conduct their research as part of Agrodrive, which is a research centre funded by the Swedish government research council, FORMAS. The objective of Agrodrive is to facilitate the transition to fossil-free energy in Sweden's agricultural and food systems, for improved competitiveness, resilience and climate performance. The Agrodrive consortium brings together dozens of actors from academia and the public and private sectors. Thus, it offers a transdisciplinary platform on which to collectively develop and implement fossil-free solutions in the food system.
While the doctoral student will conduct her/his studies at SLU in Uppsala they will also be affiliated with the Agrodrive Academy. The academy links the research projects of three different PhD students (two at SLU and one at Lund University) with each other and serves as a meeting place and support network for the students.
Qualifications:
The appointed doctoral student shall have a Master degree in Engineering or equivalent.
The applicant must be fluent in written and spoken English and should be proficient in a Nordic language.
Experience in logistics is an advantage. In addition, knowledge in transport and energy systems analysis, sustainability assessment methodologies, modelling and simulation, as well as knowledge and experience from the Swedish food system, are seen as valuable merits.
Great emphasis is placed on personal qualities, such as the ability to work independently, flexibility, ability to prioritize and meet deadlines, curiosity and willingness to learn, and organizational skills.
Place of work:
Uppsala, Sweden
Forms for funding or employment:
Employment (4 years).
Starting date:
September 2025.
Application:
Click the "Apply" button to submit your application. The deadline is 2025-05-15.
To qualify for third-cycle (Doctoral) courses and study programmes, you must have a second-cycle (Master's) qualification. Alternatively, you must have conducted a minimum of four years of full-time study, of which a minimum of one year at second-cycle level.
Applicants will be selected based on their written application and CV, degree project, copies of their degree certificate and transcript of records from previous first and second-cycle studies at a university or higher education institution, two personal references, and knowledge of English. More information about the English language requirements can be found here: https://www.slu.se/en/education/programmes-courses/doctoral-studies/application-admission-doctoral-studies/
Please note that applicants invited to interview must submit attested copies of their degree certificate, or equivalent, a transcript of records from previous first and second-cycle studies at a university or higher education institution. Applicants who are not Swedish citizens need to submit an attested copy of their passport's information page containing their photograph and personal details.
Read about the PhD education at SLU at www.slu.se/en/education/programmes-courses/doctoral-studies/
The Swedish University of Agricultural Sciences (SLU) has a key role in the development for sustainable life, based on science and education. Through our focus on the interaction between humans, animals and ecosystems and the responsible use of natural resources, we contribute to sustainable societal development and good living conditions on our planet. Our main campuses are located in Alnarp, Umeå and Uppsala, however, the university also operates at research stations, experimental forests and teaching sites throughout Sweden.
SLU has around 3,000 employees, 5,000 students and doctoral students and a turnover of over SEK 3 billion. We are investing in attractive environments on all of our campuses. We strive to provide a work environment characterised by inclusivity and gender equality, where different experiences generate conversations between people and pave the way for science, creativity and development. Therefore, we welcome applications from people with diverse backgrounds and perspectives. Ersättning
