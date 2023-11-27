Ph.D. Student in Process Metallurgy
Luleå University of Technology is in strong growth with world-leading competence in several research areas. We shape the future through innovative education and ground-breaking research results, and based on the Arctic region, we create global social benefit. Our scientific and artistic research and education are conducted in close collaboration with international, national and regional companies, public actors and leading universities. Luleå University of Technology has a total turnover of SEK 1.9 billion per year. We currently have 1,840 employees and 17,670 students.
In the coming years, multi-billion investments will be made in large projects in Northern Sweden to create a fossil-free society both nationally and globally. Luleå University of Technology is involved in several of these cutting-edge research projects and in the societal transformation that they entail. We offer a broad range of courses and study programmes to match the skills in demand. We hope that you will help us to build the sustainable companies and societies of the future.We are hiring a Ph.D. student in process metallurgy for research related to the circular use of copper slags. The research is characterized as need-driven fundamental research and will be conducted with a team of senior researchers. Furthermore, the research activities are experimentally based and mainly related to properties set in the metallurgical processes and how these affect the suitability of utilizing the slag as a supplementary cementitious material. As a Ph.D. student, you will be included in a dynamic and international research environment with close collaboration with partners from research institutes and the industry.
Subject description
Process Metallurgy is concerned with the sustainable extraction of metals from primary and secondary raw materials using both pyrometallurgical and hydrometallurgical processes.
Project description
Pyrometallurgical extraction of copper generates roughly 2.2-3.0 tons of slag per ton of copper. Consequently, about 47-64 million tons of slag is generated annually. The current project aims to investigate the link between the pyrometallurgical process and the feasibility of utilizing the slag as a supplementary cementitious material. By enabling this recycling route, an estimated amount of 22-30 million tons of carbon dioxide emissions can be mitigated each year. In this project, your main response parameter will be how the slag behaves as a supplementary cementitious material. The variables include slag composition, entrained phases, crystalline phases, and cooling parameters during slag handling. You will synthesize samples in high-temperature experiments, test different granulation conditions, evaluate if crystalline phases can be activated mechanically, and utilize our advanced equipment to puzzle the observations into an understanding of the observed phenomena.
Duties
As a Ph.D. student, you are employed at the university and expected to perform both experimental and theoretical work. The position aims to develop you into an independent researcher, meaning you will conduct research and communicate your results in international conferences and scientific journals. Most of your working time will be devoted to your research studies, but you can also have the opportunity to try the teacher role. As a researcher, you work as a neutral party in many contexts, which provides an excellent opportunity to be involved in challenging development projects.
Qualifications
We are looking for an enthusiastic, goal-oriented, and highly motivated person to conduct advanced research in process metallurgy. You are comfortable working independently and with internal and external partners in a group context. Above all, you are determined to continuously develop your skillset and contribute to research that furthers the knowledge within the field of process metallurgy. You are required to have an M.Sc. in metallurgical engineering, chemical engineering, inorganic chemistry, process engineering, environmental engineering, or material science. You should master English on a professional level, both written and verbal. Finally, you should have a sense of responsibility and risk awareness since the experimental work is conducted at high temperatures with different gases. Experience in experimental work and inorganic chemistry is meritorious.
Further information
Employment as a Ph.D. student is limited to 4 years; teaching and other department duties may be added with max 20%. Placement: Luleå. Starting: As soon as possible according to the arrangement.
For further information about the position, please contact:
Fredrik Engström, Associate Professor, interim head of Process metallurgy (+46)920-491388, fredrik.i.engstrom@ltu.se
Union representatives:
SACO-S Kjell Johansson (+46)920-49 1529 kjell.johansson@ltu.se
OFR-S Lars Frisk, (+46)920-49 1792 lars.frisk@ltu.se
Application
We prefer that you apply for this position by clicking on the apply button below. The application should include a CV, personal letter, and copies of verified diplomas from high school and university. Mark your application with the reference number below. Your application, including diplomas, must be written in English or Swedish.
Closing date for applications: 2 January 2024
