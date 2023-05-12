Ph.D. student in Pervasive and Mobile Computing
Luleå University of Technology is in strong growth with world-leading competence in several research areas. We shape the future through innovative education and ground-breaking research results, and based on the Arctic region, we create global social benefit. Our scientific and artistic research and education are conducted in close collaboration with international, national and regional companies, public actors and leading universities. Luleå University of Technology has a total turnover of SEK 1.9 billion per year. We currently have 1,840 employees and 17,670 students.
In the coming years, multi-billion investments will be made in large projects in Northern Sweden to create a fossil-free society both nationally and globally. Luleå University of Technology is involved in several of these cutting-edge research projects and in the societal transformation that they entail. We offer a broad range of courses and study programmes to match the skills in demand. We hope that you will help us to build the sustainable companies and societies of the future.
Would you like to contribute to the ongoing green transition? As part of the Green Transition North project, The Computer Science division at the department of Computer Science, Electrical and Space Engineering at Luleå University of Technology (LTU) are looking for a PhD student to the subject of Pervasive and Mobile Computing to work with a new sensor and analysis concept. You will be part of a strategic investment where we work together to go from words to action in the green transition.
You will be part of a research group that works with software systems, distributed systems, mobile systems and Internet-based communication. You will acquire unique knowledge and skills and will be part of a creative research environment, working in cooperation with industry partners.
Subject description
Pervasive and mobile computing address distributed systems and mobile networks which enable mobility, ubiquity, security and interactivity of computers, data, software and users.
Project description
The PhD project will be carried out within the Green Transition North project, which aims to promote sustainable change in northern Sweden. The project takes place in close cooperation between researchers and industry and small and medium-sized enterprises. The main funder is the European Regional Development Fund.
By monitoring an industrial process with a new sensor and analysis concept, important parameters for an optimal process are produced. There is an evolution towards a larger range of devices in the field that have different design points and different on-board capabilities. This calls for more distributed and even decentralized operation to achieve scalability and to avoid the lock-in with regards to integration of far edge hardware and software. Such a sensing and actuation concept contributes to increased controllability of the process, agile software updates, and the possibility of steering towards improved process quality in a diversified and evolutionary way. Especially, this will be essential in continuously moving to green and energy efficient components with minimal disruption to the ongoing process, and for fast process adaptation to changing market demands.
The scientific objective is to study and develop concepts, frameworks, and prototypes that utilizes distributed systems in the above-mentioned domain. In this, there will be a focus on the far edge controllers to be more flexible, powerful, and programmable in an agile way and to allow for seamless failover and replacement of devices. These objectives are to avoid technology lock-in and for the total system to meet the diverse and evolutionary vision of cutting-edge industry moving to green technologies.
Duties
You will work and participate in activities in the research and innovation project Green Transition North. You will take courses while doing dissertation work in the form of e.g. literature, article, design studies, construction and programming tasks, theory development, analysis and presentations. The research subject is multi-disciplinary and includes both science and technology. Results will be published in English in journals and international conferences. You will have the opportunity to try the teacher role. As a researcher, you work as a neutral party in many contexts, which provides a great opportunity to be involved in challenging development projects.
Qualifications
We are looking for an analytic and motivated colleague that can perform advance research, both independently and in cooperation with the rest of the team. The necessary background for applicants is a master's degree in computer science or equivalent. The applicant must be proficient in software development and computer science and be fluent in oral and written English. Specific depth in mathematics, computer security or encryption is valuable but not a requirement. It is an advantage if you have previous experience from research and publication.
Further information
Employment as a PhD student is limited to 4 years, teaching and other department duties may be added with max 20%. Placement: Skellefteå: Starting: According to the agreement
For further information about the position, please contact Prof. Karl Andersson, email karl.andersson@ltu.se
, Prof. Olov Schelen, email olov.schelen@ltu.se
, or Prof. Kåre Synnes, head of division, email: kare.synnes@ltu.se
SACO-S Kjell Johansson, (+46)920-49 1529 kjell.johansson@ltu.se
OFR-S Lars Frisk, (+46)920-49 1792 lars.frisk@ltu.se
We prefer that you apply for this position by clicking on the apply button below. The application should include a CV, personal letter and copies of verified diplomas from high school and universities. Your application, including diplomas, must be written in English or Swedish. Mark your application with the reference number below.
Reference number: 2056 - 2023
