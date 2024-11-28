Performance test Manager to Payments tribe at SEB Stockholm
Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB / Datajobb / Solna Visa alla datajobb i Solna
2024-11-28
, Sundbyberg
, Stockholm
, Danderyd
, Lidingö
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB i Solna
, Stockholm
, Västerås
, Örebro
, Sundsvall
eller i hela Sverige
SEB is more than just a bank with an IT function. We are a progressive tech company powered by innovation and fuelled by collaboration. From Java to AI and everything in between, we offer you an impressive tech stack and several technology paths. Together we're innovating for a sustainable society and building the tech arena of the future, a welcoming space for everyone.
Join SEB in Stockholm as our Performance Test Manager and lead the charge in one of our most groundbreaking modernization projects to date!
The payments industry is undergoing a significant transformation driven by FinTech innovation and evolving customer behaviors. To address these changes, SEB has launched the Payment Roadmap initiative, focused on meeting future challenges and advancing internal and external technologies.
What you will be doing
As a Performance Test Manager in the Accounts & Payments domain, you will play a key role in shaping the Test & Quality agenda during a major business and architectural transformation.
Joining the Test, Release, and Platform team, you will:
• Plan and coordinate performance tests for payment systems, ensuring seamless integration.
• Define test scopes, including requirements, use cases, and load generation.
• Lead test execution, defect triage meetings, and problem-solving sessions.
• Deliver test result reports to stakeholders.
• Drive continuous improvement and innovation in Performance Test Management.
Required skills
Must-have skills:
• Proven leadership skills with a track record of managing cross-functional teams.
• Strong communication skills, with fluency in English required.
• You excel at collaboration, bring strong coordination skills, and are eager to contribute hands-on wherever needed.
• You have a documented experience in Banking with a focus area on Payments within test, coordination, development, or architecture.
• Proven experience in the banking sector, with a specific focus on Payments and expertise in testing, coordination, development, or architecture of large-scale systems.
Nice-to-have skills:
• Good understanding of agile software development methodologies
• A master's or bachelor's degree in computer engineering/science is a valuable asset but not a requirement.
• Preferably you also have experience as a test lead with a proven track record of different areas of testing, including functional and non-functional testing.
• Additional plus if you have been working in complex environments such as banks or with large payment systems.
• Hands-on experience with testing tools is a plus, as it will allow you to contribute directly to technical improvements and process optimizations.
What we offer
• Extensive training and learning opportunities.
• Attractive compensation and benefits.
• Hybrid way of working.
• Work-life balance.
• Friendly and welcoming culture.
• International opportunities and working environment.
• Agile and modern ways of working.
Ready to join?
Attach your CV and cover letter to apply. Applications are reviewed on a rolling basis until 2024-12-30. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-12-28 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB
(org.nr 502032-9081)
Stjärntorget 4 (visa karta
)
169 79 SOLNA Arbetsplats
SEB Arenastaden Jobbnummer
9035710