People Tech Superuser
Academic Work Sweden AB / Administratörsjobb / Stockholm
2024-10-16
We are looking for a highly skilled People Tech Superuser to join our clients People & Organization team. In this role, you will be responsible for the day-to-day administration, configuration, and support of our HR Management System.
OM TJÄNSTEN
On behalf of our client, we are looking for a People Tech Superuser. The assignment is full-time starting immediately and initially extends for six months with the chance of employment with our client thereafter. You will be employed as a consultant at Academic Work and work as a consultant at our client.
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
In the role of People Tech Superuser, you will have the following areas of responsibility:
• System Administration: Manage, configure, and maintain the HRM system to support HR operations, including processes, workflows, reporting, and integrations with other platforms.
• User Support: Provide technical support to HR teams and employees, addressing system-related inquiries and troubleshooting issues.
• Data accuracy: Collaborate with HR and payroll teams to ensure timely and accurate data input for salary adjustments, benefits administration, and employee updates.
• Data Integrity: Ensure data accuracy and security by regularly auditing the system, resolving discrepancies, and updating user access permissions.
• Process mapping Optimization: Work closely with HR and IT teams to support on process development and further on, identify areas for improvement within the system and recommend solutions for process automation and optimization.
• Training and Documentation: Develop training materials and conduct training sessions for system users. Maintain up-to-date system documentation and user guides.
• Project Support: Assist with HR technology projects, including new module implementations, system upgrades, and integrations.
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• Bachelor's degree in Human Resources, Information Systems, or a related field
• Some years of professional work experience, ideally within HR, IT, or related areas
• Familiarity with HR processes and HRM/HRIS systems
• Experience in managing or supporting projects, particularly HR or technology-related
• Proficiency with Microsoft Office Suite, especially Excel, for data manipulation and reporting
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
• Tech-savvy and eager to develop knowledge in HR systems and technology
• Excellent problem-solving abilities with a keen attention to detail
• Strong communication skills, with the ability to learn quickly and effectively explain new systems to users
• Strong interest and potential in leading HR technology projects
• Willingness to learn system configuration and data management
• Proactive mindset with a passion for HR technology trends and innovation
• Collaborative and team-oriented approach
Other Information:
• Start: Immediately
• Scope: Full time
• Assignment: Six months initially with a chance for employment with the customer thereafter if all parties are satisfied
• Location: Vasastan, Stockholm
• Flexibility: Office 50% / Remote 50%
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process.
