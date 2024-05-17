People Relations Manager
H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB / Administratörsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla administratörsjobb i Stockholm
2024-05-17
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Järfälla
, Värmdö
, Eskilstuna
eller i hela Sverige
Company Description
Are you passionate about shaping the future of Human Resources in a vibrant, global organization? H&M Group is looking for a visionary People Relations Manager to spearhead our HR initiatives and drive meaningful growth across our diverse ecosystem. This role offers an exciting opportunity to influence HR practices and strategies, ensuring alignment with our dynamic business needs and core values of inclusion and diversity.
Job Description
In this role you will ensure that we strengthen the organization with capabilities needed within areas such as labor relations, labor law, work environment and human rights, due diligence, compliance and follow up. Initially the focus will relate to setting strategy, build teams, and implementation in collaboration with a diverse HR community and business leaders. This role will be pivotal in ensuring that our business can continue to deliver results and be fit for purpose, today and in the future.
Responsibilities:
Direct a core team within the People Relations Area, working alongside a network of leaders and experts across various functions.
Ensure that H&M Group have capabilities and "way of working" that can fulfill business needs from all perspectives of labor relations, labor law, risk management, steering, policy, and people governance.
Develop and execute the People Relations strategy, ensuring alignment with H&M's overarching goals and values.
Craft and update social policies, ensuring compliance and adherence within the organization.
Maintain a holistic view of operations, fostering cross-functional cooperation and driving People Relations initiatives company-wide.
Stay ahead of global trends in HR and labor relations, continuously adapting our strategies to meet evolving business needs and labor laws.
Qualifications
You are a senior professional with 10+ years of experience in Human Resources, Labor Law, Organizational Development, or a related field.
Experienced in leading complex, international business settings with a proven ability to manage diverse teams both on-site and remotely.
A strategic thinker capable of turning insights into actionable, effective workflows.
An innovative leader who questions conventional approaches to pave the way for new solutions.
Fluent in English, with exemplary communication and presentation skills.
Additional Information
This is a permanent full-time position based in Liljeholmen, Stockholm.
Ready to lead the way in People Relations at H&M Group? Last date of application is 31st of May. We will start interviewing as soon as applications start coming in. Apply today to become part of our journey to redefine the future of work and fashion.
Why Join H&M Group?
At H&M Group, you'll be part of a global network where your work makes a direct impact. Our different specialists area in HR are designed to operate collaboratively across regions, providing a rich environment for professional growth and innovation. This role is more than a job; it's a chance to be at the heart of a leading fashion and lifestyle company that prides itself on empowering employees and embracing change.
Inclusion & Diversity
H&M is a part of H&M Group. At H&M Group, we're determined to create and maintain inclusive, diverse and equitable workplaces throughout our organisation. Our teams should consist of a variety of people that share and combine their knowledge, experience and ideas. Having a diverse workforce leads to a positive impact on how we address challenges, on what we perceive possible and on how we choose to relate to our colleagues and customers all over the world. Hence all diversity dimensions are taken into consideration in our recruitment process.
We strive to have a fair and equal process and therefore kindly ask you not to attach a cover letter in your application as they often contain information that easily can trigger unintentional biases. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-06-16 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB
(org.nr 556070-1715)
Årstaängsvägen 19 (visa karta
)
100 74 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
H&M Jobbnummer
8686755