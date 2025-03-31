People Operations Partner
2025-03-31
Volumental is the footwear industry's leading FitTech company, using 3D scans and a one-of-a-kind, AI-powered recommendations engine (with 60 million scanned feet) to match everyone with the footwear styles and sizes that fit them best whether you are shopping in-store or online.
Our vision is "a world without sizes, where every body fits". With top brand and retail partners worldwide, including New Balance, Red Wing Shoes, The Athlete's Foot, Fleet Feet, Intersport, Sun & Sand Sports, and XXL, our footprint spans 3000+ stores across 60+ countries, and growing!
With most of our team headquartered in Stockholm and currently composed of 70+ people, we are now looking for an experienced People Operations Partner who will help us scale our processes and make sure our company culture remains amazing while we grow!
Reporting to the Head of People & Culture, this role will drive the design and delivery of scalable strategies to create a 10-star experience throughout the employee lifecycle, while also supporting the organization's business goals.
Your key responsibilities will include:
Payroll coordination: Supporting the administration of employee benefits and payroll processes in coordination with our external payroll vendor and Finance.
Employee lifecycle support: Everything fom onboarding to offboarding, building employee experiences that delight.
HRIS: Ownership of our internal HRIS (Bob), including training employees on usage, launching new features, and building automations.
Ensuring operational excellence: Build trust and credibility across the organization by communicating responsively and clearly, managing expectations, and delivering on commitments.
Process improvement: Continually identify and implement best practices to streamline people processes and systems, leveraging data to anticipate needs and improve employee experiences at key touchpoints.
Recruitment and salary review support: Providing light-touch support with posting job ads and other administration related to recurring processes such as salary reviews, promotions, and feedback-gathering.
We understand that you may not have experience in all of these areas, and that's ok! There are plenty of opportunities to grow - the role is shaped by your strengths and appetite.
We are excited about you because:
You have 3-5 years of experience within people operations or administration, with at least 3 years of experience with payroll coordination.
You take pride in ensuring operational excellence, and have a desire to continually enhance the employee experience.
You have used HR systems, with the ability to spot potential upgrades, new uses and optimization opportunities.
You are proactive and have an experimental mindset, and enjoy working in an environment of change. At Volumental, we test, evaluate, and iterate to find what works and what doesn't - and you'll have plenty of opportunities to do this.
You are a collaborative team member with a "no task is too small" attitude, willing to jump in where needed.
You are thorough, analytical, and organized.
You have good judgment and discretion, and are able to maintain confidentiality of highly sensitive information.
You are fluent in English. With a team coming from over 20 countries and customers worldwide, Volumental provides an international experience to those who join us! Swedish is considered a plus.
Bonus!
Don't let these stop you from applying, but please let us know if they fit you:
Experience of working at a tech and/or scaleup company.
Experience with integrating payroll with HR systems.
Experience with adding features to a HR system (Bob or similar).
Familiarity with Swedish, US, or Chinese labor legislation.
You'll be an essential part of the greater whole - able to drive initiatives and steer development while at the same time collaborating with other subject matter experts on our team. We encourage a diversity of candidates to apply!
