Pega Lead System Architect to Know Your Customer
2024-07-31
Nordea is a leading Nordic universal bank. We are helping our customers realise their dreams and aspirations - and we have done that for 200 years. We want to make a real difference for our customers and the communities where we operate - by being a strong and personal financial partner.
Pega Lead System Architect to Know Your Customer, Group Business Support
We are looking for an experienced Pega Lead System Architect to join Group business support on our new strategic KYC journey with Pega CLM/KYC.
In today's world, change is the one thing you can count on. But whatever the future brings, our customers remain at the heart of everything we do. At Nordea, we're committed to dynamically fight against international financial crime by using the latest technologies and processes. You will play a part in building a better bank that fulfills a meaningful role in society. So bring your ideas, skills and unique background. You'll be in good company with plenty of opportunities to collaborate, grow and make your mark on something bigger.
About this opportunity
As a Pega Lead System Architect in Group business support focused on Know Your Customer and Pega CLM/KYC, you will play a pivotal role in creating tangible value towards Nordea's mission of detecting and preventing financial crime, by leading and driving scope definitions, requirements analysis, functional and technical design to ensure minimal unjustified deviation from OOTB. In addition you will support in shaping the Global KYC Tool roadmap.
What you'll be doing:
* Lead the functional and technical design for Pega CLM/KYC to ensure minimal OOTB deviation and maximize inheritance across epics
* Shape the future Pega CLM/KYC roadmap
* Support in scoping and sizing new Epics
* Configure and support the maintenance of Pega CLM/KYC
* Be a Pega development SME and lead development teams to deliver according to roadmap
Who you are
Collaboration. Ownership. Passion. Courage. These are the values that guide us in being at our best - and that we imagine you share with us.
To succeed in this role, we believe that you:
* Have solid hands-on Pega development experience with exposure to the strategic Pega CLM/KYC application
* Keep update on the latest Pega CLM/KYC functional releases
* Agile/Scrum development methodology knowledge/experience
* Have knowledge on a variety of technologies, including but not limited to including WebShere or Weblogic, J2EE (JSP, Servlets, EJB, XML, Java), .Net, Oracle, DB2, KAFKA and MS SQL.
* A interest of training and mentoring colleagues in Pega CLM/KYC
* Have strong stakeholder management skills
Your experience and background:
* Pega LSA certification
* 7+ years as a Pegasystems certified Lead System Architect, actively working with Pega in the role of Lead System Architect
* 2+ years actively working with Pega CLM/KYC
* 3+ years Java/J2EE development experience
* Experience leading a team of Pega System Architects in a project/agile team
* Fluent in English (professional level)
If this sounds like you, get in touch!
Next steps
Submit your application no later than 31/10/2024.
At Nordea, we know that an inclusive workplace is a sustainable workplace. We deeply believe that our diverse backgrounds, experiences, characteristics and traits make us better at serving customers and communities. So please come as you are.
