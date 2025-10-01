Payroll Team Lead
2025-10-01
We're looking for Payroll Team Lead for a global company in HR Compensation & Benefits and Payroll team in Gothenburg.
This position is a 12-month maternity leave cover.
Start is in October 2025, 1 year's contract to begin with, possibility of extension after that.
You'll be part of a collaborative HR team and report to the Head of Compensation & Benefits and Payroll. The role is based at clients Global Headquarters in Gothenburg, Sweden. We embrace a hybrid working model, recognizing the value of both in-person collaboration and focused remote work. What matters most is having the time, tools, and trust to get things done - and to enjoy doing them.
As Payroll Team Lead, you'll be responsible for overseeing and coordinating payroll function across multiple countries, ensuring timely and accurate payroll delivery. You'll lead a small team and work closely with internal and external stakeholders to ensure compliance, efficiency, and a great employee experience.
Key responsibilities include:
Supervise and support a team of payroll specialists in processing payroll accurately and on time.
Ensure payroll calculations, including wages, deductions, bonuses, and benefits, are accurate and compliant.
Oversee payroll reconciliation and reporting, ensuring alignment with Finance and HR teams.
Manage escalations and complex payroll issues, providing guidance and resolution.
End-to-end responsible for the payroll process.
Extract and compile information from different systems to the payroll system.
Prepare and submit required payroll tax filings, reports, and year-end documentation.
Ensure accurate reporting of payroll data for internal audits and regulatory compliance.
Work with external payroll vendors and tax authorities as needed.
The ideal candidate:
To thrive in this role, you are structured, analytical, and collaborative. You bring a strong understanding of payroll processes and systems, and you're comfortable leading a team. You can work effectively with stakeholders through clear communication and teamwork, while also being capable of working independently and solving problems as they arise. You feel comfortable participating in audit processes with external auditors related to payroll. You manage your time well and consistently meet deadlines, ensuring timely and accurate data entry. Your high attention to detail supports strong data accuracy, and you demonstrate integrity by handling confidential information with discretion.
Other requirements we believe you have:
Familiar with HR systems, preferably Workday
Familiar with Payroll software, particularly Kontek (Sweden).
Good knowledge of Swedish payroll
Payroll, HR or Admin degree and solid knowledge of payroll processes, gained through 3-5 years of experience of operational payroll work
At least 2 years in a leadership or supervisory role
Fluency in English and Swedish is mandatory to have
This is a full-time consultant position through Incluso in Gothenburg. Start is in October 2025, 1 year's contract to begin with, possibility of extension after that.
Please submit your CV as soon as possible since we will review the applications on an on-going basis.
For more information about this role, please contact Kanika Singhal, recruiter at Incluso.
Incluso
Kanika Singhal kanika@incluso.se +46 73-533 78 11
9535407