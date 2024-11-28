Payroll Supervisor
2024-11-28
, Sundbyberg
, Stockholm
, Danderyd
, Lidingö
, Norrköping
, Kalmar
, Göteborg
, Helsingborg
Are you a seasoned payroll professional looking for a challenging and rewarding role?
We are looking for a supervisor who works operationally and at the same time have the ability to leads the team forward.
As a Payroll Supervisor, you will be responsible for overseeing day-to-day execution of payroll processes. This position is responsible for advising a team in evaluating, analyzing, and administering payroll programs, while ensuring payroll is successfully processed with speed, accuracy, and in compliance with service and performance objectives.
Responsibilities
Payroll Processing:
Monitor and execute payroll processes to ensure consistent and accurate payroll in compliance with local payroll practices, authoritative controls, government regulations, statutory regulations, internal procedures, and SOX controls.
Act as a point of contact for team members, providing resolution on escalated operational or policy issues.
Identify complex problem resolution that needs to be escalated to the Payroll Manager.
Lead the team in coordination with internal Finance teams and other stakeholders to ensure accuracy and financial integrity of the payroll process and support audit reviews.
Reconcile payroll and tax reporting at the end of each pay cycle and resolve any discrepancies.
Plan, coordinate, and implement off-cycle payroll processing and reporting, act as a point of contact for unplanned payroll processing.
Analyze complex pay transactions to identify issues and work with internal stakeholders to determine root cause.
Record keeping and Reporting:
Lead the team in the maintenance of accurate and concise records and reports concerning all phases of the payroll process, working within the local payroll systems and global HRIS tools.
Compliance and Process Improvement:
Follow trends, changes in legislation/regulation, updates to tax rules, and local payroll control procedures in order to make recommendations for changes and improvements.
Assist in global work and initiatives as needed.
Qualifications:
3+ years of progressive payroll experience, including supervisory experience.
Strong knowledge of payroll principles, practices, and regulations in Sweden.
Proficiency in payroll software (e.g., Workday, Hogia) and global HRIS tools.
Excellent analytical, problem-solving, and organizational skills.
Strong attention to detail and accuracy.
Excellent communication and interpersonal skills.
Ability to work under pressure and meet deadlines.
If you are a highly motivated and experienced Payroll Supervisor, we encourage you to apply. We offer a competitive salary, and the opportunity to work in a dynamic and supportive environment.
Location: SWE Solna Solna Strandväg 84
Language Requirements: English (Required), Swedish (Required)
Time Type: Full-time
Salary: Individually set salary
Start: ASAP on agreement
If you have any questions about the position feel free to reach out to responsible recruiter Carsten Petersen! carsten.petersen@concentrix.com
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-02-28
