Payroll Specialist
2025-07-25
Company Description
H&M Group is a global company of strong fashion brands and ventures. Our goal is to prove that there is no compromise between exceptional design, affordable prices, and sustainable solutions. We want to liberate fashion for the many, and our customers are at the heart of every decision we make.
We are made up of thousands of passionate and talented colleagues united by our shared culture and values. Together, we want to use our power, our scale, and our knowledge to push the fashion industry towards a more inclusive and sustainable future.
Job Description
Join our team as a Payroll Specialist where you'll oversee payroll accounting and administration, ensuring compliance with local regulations and company processing standards. Your role is pivotal in guaranteeing timely and accurate renumerations to all employees. We're looking for a dedicated professional who excels in delivering exceptional service to both our employees and organization, leveraging expertise in People Services.
Key Responsibilities:
Collaborate within the service model framework to enhance colleague experience.
Execute processes aligned with the service model, maintaining accuracy and efficiency.
Manage master data and employee files within the payroll system, ensuring correctness and addressing any discrepancies.
Monitor legislative changes and agreements affecting payroll, integrating necessary adjustments into operational procedures.
Execute month-end tasks within specified deadlines, including bank file submissions, accounting files, and AGI processing.
Proficient in handling complex calculations, corrections, and reporting to external authorities.
Thorough understanding of pension, benefits, and associated reporting requirements.
Perform general administration duties including internal/external reporting.
Manage incidents and escalations efficiently.
Collaborate with HR teams and subject matter experts to resolve complex cases and streamline HR processes.
Identify opportunities for improvement in efficiency, quality, compliance, and customer experience.
Handle colleague and customer interactions with empathy and consideration for individual needs.
Seek sustainable solutions aligned with Group objectives while accommodating individual needs.
Work autonomously, prioritize tasks effectively, and take initiative.
Serve as an ambassador for the People Services Center's goals, values, and commitments.
Qualifications
Practical experience and/or relevant education in payroll, including expertise in local collective agreements, Swedish law.
Strong proficiency in both written and verbal communication in both Swedish and English.
Previous experience working with HRM Payroll systems and Office 365.
Familiarity with SAP SuccessFactors and ServiceNow.
Possess analytical and mathematical skills with meticulous attention to detail.
Self-motivated, adaptable, service minded, and solution oriented.
Experience in the following areas is a plus, but not mandatory
Experience in handling international assignees, familiar with net-to-gross calculations, have worked with employees on mobility assignments to Sweden.
Experience working in large matrixed organizations.
Experience leveraging automation and AI tools to enhance operational efficiency and speed, while maintaining high standards of quality.
Additional Information
This is a full-time position based in Stockholm with start date as soon as possible.
If you feel that your experience, skills, and ambitions are right for this role, please send your resume in English (no need for a cover letter) as soon as possible.
We will review applications and conduct interviews on a rolling basis, so we encourage you to apply as soon as possible.
Our uniqueness comes from a combination of many things - our inclusive and collaborative culture, our strong values, and opportunities for growth. But most of all, it's our people who make us who we are.
Take the next step in your career together with us. The journey starts here.
