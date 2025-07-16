Payroll and HR Operations Specialist (Part-time)
2025-07-16
Aptiv's Technical Center in Gothenburg is home to almost 220 employees representing more than 15 nationalities, developing safer, greener, and more connected solutions. Our office is always bustling with activity and optimism, partly owing to the fact that we are conveniently located next to the city's biggest holiday attraction, the historic Liseberg amusement park.
About the Job
We are seeking an experienced Payroll and HR Operations Specialist for our EDS Business Unit in our Gothenburg Technical Center.
"Important Company Update - Please Read Before Applying. On January 22, 2025, Aptiv announced its decision to separate its EDS division to form two separate independent companies:https://www.automotiveworld.com/news-releases/aptiv-announces-intention-to-separate-its-electrical-distribution-systems-business/
This role is within the EDS segment, and you will be joining that segment as it becomes its own entity, with a rich heritage and proven track record as a global leader in low and high voltage power and signal distribution systems. Our solutions are central to enabling the next generation of electrified, automated, and connected vehicles, and we are committed to innovation, sustainability, and engineering excellence.
We are looking for talented individuals who are excited by the opportunity to help shape the future of EDS and delivering industry-leading solutions to the world's top automotive manufacturers."
Note: "This is a part-time position requiring a commitment of 20 hours per week."
Your role:
Execute all employee life cycle processes within HR Operation systems including hiring, on-boarding, job changes, transfers, promotions, leaves of absence, and terminations.
Prepare and validate payroll data, ensuring accuracy before submission to external payroll provider.
Partner with Payroll provider with documentation for HR processes and procedures
Manage registrations and changes to group life insurance, health insurance programs and other employee benefits
Responsible for managing Company Cars and Staff Cars.
Solving HR data related issues for end users
Ensure data quality, validation, and governance throughout the HR systems
Conduct regular audits to maintain data integrity and accuracy
Generate ad-hoc reports for HR teams and leadership as needed
Coordinate data privacy compliance within HR
Support data-driven decision making through accurate and timely reporting
Collaborate with other HR teams outside Sweden
Actively participate in regional and global HR projects
Execute assigned tasks in compliance with corporate quality systems and legal regulations within aligned countries
Your background:
Min 5 years of experience within HR Operations and Payroll, preferably a Bachelor Degree within relevant field
Deep knowledge in the overall Payroll- and HR Operation process. Meritorious with experience from Agda PS.
Good understanding of Swedish Labour law and collective agreement, preferably Teknikavtalet Sverige Ingenjörer/Unionen/Ledarna
Strong knowledge of working in HR systems, preferably from different Workday Modules.
Experience supporting HR processes
Excellent problem-solving skills and attention to detail
Ability to create relations and cooperate with people
Excellent communication skills in Swedish and English, both written and verbal
Ability to work effectively under time pressure
Ability to organize own work
Computer skills - MS Office
Your Benefits at Aptiv:
Competitive compensation package, health benefits and flexible working hours
Learning, professional growth and development in a world recognized international environment
Access to internal & external training, coaching & certifications
Recognition for innovation and excellence
Opportunities to give back to the community
