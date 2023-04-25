Patternmaker
2023-04-25
Founded in 1953 in Gothenburg, Sweden, the Kappahl Group is a leading fashion chain in the Nordics, with around 370 Kappahl and Newbie stores, and Shop Online in Sweden, Norway, Finland, Denmark, Poland and the UK.
The Kappahl team consists of some 4,000 colleagues at 400 workplaces in 10 countries, all with different backgrounds, ages, skills and styles. Our common motivation is to offer fashion fit for life to a wide variety of people and lifestyles. A Responsible Fashion that that feels right, for the bearer and for the world we live in. Today, 70% of the products are labelled as more sustainable. Kappahl's goal is for 100% to be made of more sustainable materials by 2025.
Here is an exciting opportunity to be part of our team at Kappahl Kids in Mölndal. Do you love fashion fit for life as much as we do? Welcome to a world filled with joyful creativity, inclusive colleagues, and courageous challenges. Apply today!
Kappahl exist to celebrate diversity in everyday life. We want to broaden the definition of diversity to include many different ways of living life - empowering people to stay true to themselves at any given time, our customers as well as our employees.
We offer you In collaboration with designers and buyers you drive the product development process according to trends and strategies. You ensure and develop the right fit, comfort and sizes through patterns, size charts and sample comments. You are also responsible for fit session and sustainable product solutions as a part of the role.
Your profile We are looking for you who have previously working experience of patternmaking and have a bachelor's degree in Patternmaking or similar education. It is a merit if you have three years of longer experience in the area. You have good knowledge of modern technical solutions, textile production and textile materials. We prefer if you have knowledge in CAD i.e.. Lectra 2D. If you have worked with 3D it 's meritorious. Experience in working in a PLM system and have good knowledge in Illustrator is a plus. You are fluent in English.
As a person you love fashion and are encouraged by the challenge of reaching the best fit and comfort to our customers with joy! You are thorough, see solutions when other see problems and are positive to new ideas. When working at Kappahl, you meet a lot of colleagues who you have contact with through the day and good co-operation is necessary for our success.
You recognize yourself in our values - Inclusive, Courageous and Joyful!
Are you interested? It is a full-time temporary employment for 10 months with placement with start the 1st of June 2023 at our head office in Mölndal.
Kappahl celebrate diversity and strive to eliminate all forms of discrimination. We are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees and candidates.
We look forward to your application as soon as possible, but no later than 14th of May. You apply easily by answering a few questions and attaching your CV (please refrain from sending us your personal letter). We apply continuous selection.
Kappahl wants to be A Place To Belong therefore we work with a hybrid working environment. This means that you can work remotely when it is more suitable for your work schedule.
If you have protected identity, please contact hr@kappahl.com
, and you will get help with submitting your application.
Contact information If you have questions about the position, you are most welcome to contact Lotta Silow, Size & Fit Manager, lotta.silow@kappahl.com
