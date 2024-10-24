Patent Consultant Within Hightech - Trainee Program At Høiberg
Do you want to help shape the future of technological innovations? At HØIBERG, you'll have a unique opportunity to combine your technical expertise in hightech with business development and intellectual property law. Are you a curious problem-solver with a passion for technology and eager to work in a dynamic and innovative environment? Are you ready for a long-term career where every day presents new intellectual challenges? Then the role of Patent Consultant is perfect for you!
OM TJÄNSTEN
HØIBERG is continuing its expansion in Stockholm and is now looking for two new patent consultants to join its teams at the offices located at Karolinska Institutet and KTH. We are hiring one consultant with a focus on hightech and another with a focus on medical technology.
As part of our team, you will work with a wide range of clients, from research-driven startups to global companies, helping them develop strategies to protect their intellectual property. As a patent consultant, you will be responsible for providing business-oriented and strategic guidance throughout the entire patent process - from the initial innovation to a granted patent. No prior experience or knowledge of patent law is required, as we provide comprehensive on-site training. We are looking for individuals with strong technical backgrounds who are eager to apply their theoretical knowledge in real-world business scenarios.
During your first 3-5 years, you will undergo a comprehensive training program that will prepare you to qualify as a European Patent Attorney. Part of this training will be integrated into your daily work alongside experienced colleagues in Stockholm and Copenhagen. However, you will also need to dedicate some of your own time to patent education during this period.
At HØIBERG, we foster a culture of curiosity and collaboration without hierarchy. We place great value on close cooperation between all our Nordic offices, leveraging each other's expertise to deliver the best possible results for our clients.
You are offered:
• An industry-leading and comprehensive training program in patents, with the opportunity for personalized guidance and mentorship from some of the top patent experts in both Stockholm and Copenhagen
• Excellent opportunities for becoming a European Patent Attorney, with a clear career path and support throughout the process
• The chance to work closely with innovative companies and have a direct impact on their future success by safeguarding their intellectual property
• Generous employment benefits, including wellness allowances, occupational pensions, the possibility of hybrid work, and a performance-based bonus system that rewards your dedication
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
As a patent consultant, you will utilize your strong analytical skills to quickly grasp new technical challenges and problem areas. The role involves a wide range of interactions with clients, colleagues, and authorities, while also requiring independent work and taking responsibility for the entire patent process. To succeed in this role, you should be motivated by long-term, persistent work-both on client cases and in your personal development. As a patent consultant, you will evaluate the patentability of innovations and their commercial potential, which requires you to gain a thorough understanding of your clients' businesses.
Your key responsibilities will include:
• Conducting client meetings and providing strategic advice on how to best protect their intellectual property
• Reviewing new inventions to assess their patentability
• Drafting patent applications and managing patent processes on a global scale
• Keeping up to date with advancements in your technical specialty, while actively driving your own education and development
• Continuously evaluating and refining your working methods to ensure efficiency and maintain a high work pace
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• Have a PhD, or a master's degree with relevant work experience, in one of the following fields: technical physics, mechanics, mechatronics, electrical engineering, nanotechnology, or another related field considered equivalent by the employer
• Are ready to use their technical expertise and broaden their competence to work across multiple and new technical fields. We envision that you will work broadly within areas such as mechanical systems, additive manufacturing, advanced sensors, AI-based tools, renewable energy technologies, robotics, and autonomous systems
• Have a strong interest in developing expertise within intellectual property law (no prior experience required)
• Have a strong command of English, both spoken and written
• It is an advantage if you also have spoken and written proficiency in Swedish
To apply for this position, you must have a valid work permit for Sweden.
In this recruitment process, we will place particular emphasis on the following personal qualities:
• Goal-oriented and driven
• Structured and detail-oriented
• Analytical and good at problem-solving
• Comfortable working both independently and as part of a team
Recruitment process
• Phone screening with Academic Work
• In-depth interview with Academic Work
• Interview 1 with HØIBERG
• Interview 2 with HØIBERG
• Reference check
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work. Contact information: Recruitment Consultant Emelie Säfbom, emelie.safbom@academicwork.se
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process.
INFORMATION OM FÖRETAGET
HØIBERG is a European intellectual property firm that advises its clients on all aspects of intellectual property rights, including patents and IP strategies. They help ambitious and innovative companies create tomorrow's products by protecting their intellectual property rights today. Read more about HØIBERG on their website! Varaktighet, arbetstid, etc.
