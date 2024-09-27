Parts Documentation Author
2024-09-27
In Toyota Material Handling Europe, we have 13,500 colleagues passionate about supporting companies of all sizes with todays and tomorrow's material handling challenges. Because we know that our business and our industry is essential and sometimes even critical for you, for daily life and society at large.
In our Headquarters in Mjölby, Sweden and outside Brussels, in our Sales companies across Europe or in our Factories in France, Italy and Sweden, you can be part of an extraordinary journey. And together we will Move the world towards easy and sustainable.
The position
Parts Market Support is responsible to drive the definition of spare parts (before order) securing that it matches market demand and our parts strategy. Our continuous aim is to provide on-time delivery of the definition of spare parts allowing for the best local service to our customers.
As a Parts Technical Author, you will be an important part of the Parts Market Support organization in giving our customers reliable parts documentation. You will join our dynamic and international Parts Documentation team which is based in Mjölby (SE), Ancenis (FR) and Bologna (IT).
Your Responsibility
* Follow the development of our existing products.
* Maintaining contact with Manufacturing R&D, Special Products and suppliers to ensure high quality documentation of Repair Parts.
* Create and update parts documentation illustrations, and spare part information.
* Together with our Part Documentation team, produce customer specific documentation for both internal and external customers.
Your profile
* You are interested in technology and have a good technical understanding.
* Preferably you have experience with illustrator tools and ideally with Content Management System (CMS).
* High level of commitment to due dates and tasks.
* You have a bachelor level degree or equivalent working experience.
* Fluent written and spoken English is an asset.
Our Offer
In a rapidly growing high-tech industry in fast transformation, Toyota Material Handling is stable, global, and influential. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees. We offer a dynamic and welcoming local work environment where you always act within an international context. The position is based in Mjölby, Sweden but the possibility to work remotely a few days a week is a natural part of the deal. So is an attractive benefit package and yearly bonus potential.
Most importantly, we have great people like yourself onboard who continuously learn, improve, and collaborate to deliver quality in everything we do. While you keep moving us forward, we look forward to seeing your career move in remarkable ways.
Your application
