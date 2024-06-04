Partnership & Production Associate
2024-06-04
About the position
Goodbye Kansas Studios, Stockholm is seeking a Partnership & Production Associate to join our team to work on amazing projects across Cinematics, VFX and to help us bridge the gap with our new partner in India. We are looking for a passionate individual who has some experience from the VFX industry and a stable understanding of pipelines, workflows across different departments. The ideal candidate has a broad experience in working in an international setting where different cultures are represented and is able to find the sweet spot to make collaboration as smooth as possible. This is a full time, onsite position in our amazing Stockholm office.
What we offer you
A fun, creative, international and inclusive environment
Opportunities for personal growth, a wide variety of projects and experienced co-workers that collaborate and share knowledge
Flexible working hours encouraging work-life balance
A modern and newly built office in Hammarby Sjöstad that is sustainable - designed for Goodbye Kansas and the environment
What you will get to do
Be a bridge for our new partnership to help building processes to promote collaboration
Act as a point of contact ensuring clear and effective communication
General production assistance when required
Support the production team in identifying any issues or conflicts and bottlenecks
Support the management team in their daily responsibilities connected to the partnership
Provide regular updates and reports to keep stakeholders informed
What you bring
Some relevant experiences preferably from the VFX or Game industry
Experience with bidding, budgeting and production planning
Thorough understanding of production processes and workflows
Basic management skills with the ability to manage multiple tasks and deadlines
Excellent communication and interpersonal skills
Demonstrated administrative skills
Ability to adapt to changing priorities and work in a fast-paced environment
Fluent in both English and Hindi is a must for this role
Your personality traits
We believe you are a positive, curious and solution-oriented person who is passionate about making people's lives easier while finding ways to reach the highest possible visual quality
You should be self-sufficient
Goal-oriented with an ability to see the full picture, even when the working day is filled with quick decisions
A team player with a positive mindset
Adaptable and always open to learning new techniques and softwares and sharing them with a team
Ability to understand other individuals' creative visions and how to turn it into reality
A good listener
