Part-time Office Coordinator
Academic Work Sweden AB / Receptionistjobb / Stockholm Visa alla receptionistjobb i Stockholm
2025-05-14
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Academic Work Sweden AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige
We are looking for a proactive and service-minded Office Coordinator to join our Stockholm office on a part-time basis. If you enjoy working independently, keeping things organized, and making sure everyone feels welcome, we'd love to hear from you!
OM TJÄNSTEN
We are looking for a part-time Office Coordinator on behalf of our client, approximately 40% (two days per week), with an immediate start. The assignment is long-term and intended to run alongside your studies, provided all parties are satisfied.
You will be a part of the Stockholm office together with a tight team of around 30 employees.
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
As our Office Coordinator, you'll be much more than a friendly face at the front desk. You'll be the go-to person for everything from keeping the office stocked and welcoming, to coordinating with building management and ensuring everything works as it should. Think of yourself as the engine that keeps the office humming - from ordering supplies to making sure there's always fresh coffee and fruit in the kitchen.
The role is varied and will include tasks such as:
• Coordinate and manage general office administration, including ordering supplies, equipment, and services
• Serve as the contact point with the building administration and facility management (e.g., rental questions, error reports, and maintenance requests)
• Ensure smooth daily operations and a well-functioning office
• Keep the office clean, tidy, and presentable at all times
• Ensure the kitchen is fully stocked and maintained (fruit, coffee, tea, etc.), including purchasing and light cleaning
• Collaborate with internal teams and stakeholders to maintain a consistent and seamless office experience
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• Have very good knowledge in English, both spoken and written, as it is used in daily work (Swedish is a plus!)
• Are studying post secondary school with at least one year left, since it's a long term assignment
• Have computer & system skills
In this role, we highly value your personal qualities. We're looking for someone who's independent and proactive, with a natural ability to spot what needs to be done and take initiative. You're flexible, quick to adapt, and always ready to lend a hand - no task is too big or too small. You're a clear communicator who connects easily with others, and your service-minded, friendly attitude helps create a positive atmosphere in the office. With a strong attention to detail and a high level of integrity, you take pride in keeping things running smoothly and professionally.
Other information
• Start: Immediately
• Scope: Part-time (approximately two days per week)
• Assignment: Long-term and intended to run alongside your studies, provided all parties are satisfied
• Place: Kungsholmen, Stockholm
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process. Ersättning
Enligt avtal Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-06-14 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "15112386". Omfattning
Detta är ett deltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Academic Work Sweden AB
(org.nr 556559-5450), http://www.academicwork.se Arbetsplats
Academic Work Jobbnummer
9337693