Part-time job at DHL Jönköping
Insitepart AB / Lagerjobb / Jönköping Visa alla lagerjobb i Jönköping
2025-03-27
, Aneby
, Habo
, Mullsjö
, Vaggeryd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Insitepart AB i Jönköping
, Vaggeryd
, Nässjö
, Haninge
, Värnamo
eller i hela Sverige
Are you studying full-time at the university and in need of complementing your studies by a part-time job? Then you might be interested in joining the student pool here at Insitepart! We cooperate with major customers within warehousing and logistics, which will give you the possibility to expand your resume!
We offer you various types of job at flexible hours. For example
Unloading/Loading trucks with tires
Sorting and loading packages
We offer you As an employee at Insitepart you will get an employer that goes beyond to cultivate your progress and reaching your goals. We are an authorized company for staffing solutions, meaning that we follow all regulated laws and offer you as an employee safe terms and unionized wages. Our flexible co-workers are at the very core of our company and an important factor to our continuous growth
Terms and Conditions You have to provide a studysertificate to be able to work with us
Full time students only
You have to be atleast 18 years old
Daytime shifts only (07-16)
Does this sound like your next Challenge?Here at Insitepart everybody is welcome to apply for a job regardless of age, sex or ethnic background. We emphasize personal suitability when we recruit, because we that the right employee at the right spot creates great added value both for you and for the customer
As we manage the application continuously we strongly encourage to apply for the position as soon as possible. Please notice that we only manage your application through this ad, applications through e-mail will not be accepted Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-04-25 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Insitepart AB
(org.nr 559024-5048), https://insitepart.se/ Arbetsplats
Insitepart Kontakt
Erik Kindberg erik.kindberg@insitepart.se Jobbnummer
9249264