Part-time Business Controller
Carla AB / Controllerjobb / Stockholm Visa alla controllerjobb i Stockholm
2024-06-26
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Carla AB i Stockholm
, Upplands-Bro
eller i hela Sverige
About Carla
At Carla, we believe that more people should be able to drive electric. Therefore, we have set out to build the safest, most convenient, and transparent way to sell, buy, or lease an electric car. Founded in 2020 in Stockholm with strong VC backing, we are now in an exciting growth phase and looking to hire people who have that magical mix of being great at what they do, show a strong drive, can obsess over consumer centricity, whilst being humble and eager to learn.
About the Role
Due to a parental leave within the finance team, Carla is looking for a part-time Business Controller to join our finance team in Stockholm for 6 months starting in August 2024. This role is ideal for a university student who is eager to gain practical experience in financial analysis, forecasting, and cost controlling to support our continuous growth. You will work closely with many internal stakeholders and contribute proactively to our KPIs and financial models to enable data-driven decisions.
Key Responsibilities:
Assist in short and long-term business forecasting of P&L, balance sheet, and cash flow
Develop business cases for new business initiatives
Participate in the monthly closing and reporting, acting as a driver of improvements
Support revenue and cost efficiency initiatives through collaboration with various teams
Concrete Examples of Work Tasks:
Develop sales, volume, and margin forecasts together with our team.
Ensure timely financial reporting processes, including controlling key metrics, in close collaboration with our Accounting team.
Develop and deliver presentations to communicate findings, recommendations, and financial insights to management and other stakeholders.
Ideal Candidate
We believe that the ideal candidate is a university student who:
Has coursework or some experience in financial analysis, forecasting, or controlling
Has an interest in e-commerce, retail, or other industries with inventory and B2C exposure.
Pays attention to detail and values accuracy, even when things move fast.
Demonstrates strong integrity and self-confidence to speak up, challenge, and raise risks
Has a positive mindset and the ability to thrive in a dynamic, fast-paced environment
Possesses great communication skills, the ability to engage and influence stakeholders at all levels of the organization, and the drive to align priorities frequently
Has a natural aptitude for financial modeling and financial metrics with no fear of numeric complexity
Is fluent in Swedish and English.
What's in It for You?
This is a fantastic opportunity to work for a category-defining company with great values and a business model that doesn't just talk about sustainability but is based on it. Additionally, we are growing rapidly, so there are great chances of getting a full-time offer. Apart from that, we offer:
Joining one of Sweden's LinkedIn 2022 & 2023 Top 10 Startups.
A start-up environment where we work smarter, not harder, maintaining a healthy life-work balance for long-lasting productivity and output.
A career-defining role at an early-stage scaleup with the opportunity to grow and learn from knowledgeable co-workers.
A workplace that believes strength is found in diversity, hiring people regardless of background, education, experience, or gender.
Market-competitive salary
Rapid business growth and opportunities to contribute significantly to our journe
We're fast, both in terms of car delivery and growing our business. We have no plans to stop anytime soon; hopefully, this is where you come in! Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-12-13 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Carla AB
(org.nr 559277-3492) Arbetsplats
Carla Kontakt
Sandra Palm sandra.palm@carla.se +46738048262 Jobbnummer
8770145