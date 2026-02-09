Packaging Engineer
Professional Galaxy is an IT and technology consulting company that provides highly specialized expertise in IT, software development, SAP, purchasing, electronics and mechanical design. We collaborate with experienced senior experts and deliver strategic value-creating expertise to some of Sweden's most complex and analytically demanding projects. Our focus is always on high quality, professionalism and clear, measurable results.
Professional Galaxy is looking for a Packaging Engineer - Primary packaging of pharmaceuticals on behalf of our client.
Job summary Packaging Engineer - Pharmaceutical Development We are looking for an experienced Packaging Engineer to support pharmaceutical product development across a broad portfolio, with a strong focus on oral solid dose (OSD) primary packaging. This role is part of a technical development environment covering the full product lifecycle - from early development and clinical supply to scale-up and technology transfer. The Role In this role, you will lead and support packaging development activities within pharmaceutical development projects. You will work closely with cross-functional teams and external partners to ensure robust, compliant, and sustainable packaging solutions.
Required Technical Skills & Experience : * Bachelor's degree in Packaging Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, or a closely related technical field (or equivalent experience) * Broad understanding of pharmaceutical primary packaging principles, including materials, design, testing, and validation. Please note that experience from primary packaging material is required. * Experience from packaging development and design tools * Experience from qualification and validation of packaging materials * Experience from pharmaceutical primary packaging regulations and testing requirements * Experience from technical transfer of products and processes
Other Information :
Assignment Duration : 2026-04-01 till Open
Remote work : Yes
Assignment length : 6 month with option for extension is possible
Application Deadline : 2026-02-27
Please apply directly through our system with:
• Your updated CV
• Availability to start the assignment
In the motivation, describe why you are suitable for this assignment - refer to previous consulting assignments, employment, education and personal qualities.
Please note: We do not accept any applications through mail. All applications have to be sent through the portal to be valid.
