P&ED Specialist - Payroll
2025-08-06
Join us to deliver a smoke free future as P&ED Specialist - Payroll!
We've chosen to do something incredible. We're totally transforming our business and building our future on one clear purpose - to deliver a smoke-free future. Swedish Match is an affiliate of PMI and have been a leader in the industry for more than 200 years.
In the Nordic region, we are 1,600 employees based in Sweden, Denmark, Finland and Norway working in various functions and teams and together we are collaborating to deliver a smoke-free Nordics.
Role Summary
As a Product & Experience Delivery Specialist, you will be a part of the People & Culture team (our HR function) and work closely with your colleagues to secure that compensation, benefits, payroll and personnel administration activities are carried out with excellence and care. You will be responsible for some of the Nordic countries and will be ensuring the delivery of processes for payroll as the subject matter expert for your local markets.
Your 'day to day'
Support employees with HR related queries, actively following-up on end-to-end resolution of all cases.
Coordinate and perform activities in the area of payroll, time & attendance, benefits and mobility in close cooperation with our external providers.
Be responsible for all the People & Culture (P&C) local administrative activities including those pertaining to vendor as well as P&C costs management, in collaboration with Finance.
Contribute to driving a successful Employee Experience (EX) life cycle through our Corporate and local initiatives.
Propose and implement solutions to simplify P&C processes and seize the opportunity to continuously improve our practices and ways of working in administration.
Collaborate with a wide variety of local and central corporate teams and stakeholders, as well as external providers.
This role reports directly to the Team leader of Product & Experience Delivery for the Nordics Cluster. Besides tasks that the role comprehends, you will also have the opportunity to coordinate and contribute to projects and be part of our transformation to fulfill our vision of creating a smoke-free future.
Qualifications
At least 4-years' experience within Payroll, preferably in a multinational company and general personnel administration
Good grasp of Collective Bargain Agreements and local labor environment
Proficiency in English and Swedish is essential, knowledge of another Scandinavian language a big plus
Experience in using Microsoft Office tools (especially MS Excel, PowerPoint, Teams)
Knowledge of Success Factors is an asset
Excellent prioritizing / time management skills
Analytical capabilities and critical thinking
Collaborative, agile and open mindset
Ease in effectively communicating at different levels in the organization
To be successful in this role you need to be self-driven, committed, and forward thinking - with the willingness to collaborate and contribute to a company that is a game-changer.
All applicants must have the legal right to work in Sweden
Please note that relocation support is not available for this position
What we offer:
Our success depends on the dedicated people who come to work every single day with a sense of purpose and an appetite for progress. Join Swedish Match and you too can:
• Seize the freedom to define your future and ours. We'll empower you to take risks, experiment and explore.
• Be part of a diverse and inclusive organization, where everyone's contribution is respected; collaborate and get inspired by incredible professionals around the world and feel like you belong.
• Enjoy flexibility of hybrid way of working - split your time between working from our office or the comfort of your home, where it suits you best and in line with business needs.
• Pursue your ambitions and develop your capabilities and skills within a global business - our staggering size and scale provides many opportunities to progress.
Take pride in delivering our promise to society: to deliver a smoke-free future.
