P&C Generalist
Ikea Of Sweden AB / Administratörsjobb / Malmö Visa alla administratörsjobb i Malmö
2023-11-09
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Ikea Of Sweden AB i Malmö
, Helsingborg
, Älmhult
, Hultsfred
eller i hela Sverige
At IKEA, we do things a little different. We think differently, act differently, and work differently as well. We like to break things. Like rules. And then make things. Like music-playing lamps. And beds disguised as sofas. Even plantballs that help us look after our planet. It's all part of our vision - to create a better everyday life for the many. And it's been keeping our co-workers going for over 75 years. By 2030, we hope to help millions more look forward to going home. Maybe you can help us?
About the role
As a P&C Generalist in Inter IKEA Systems you work on a strategical, tactical and operational level for your business area. In close collaboration with the P&C Leader you support the organisation in all P&C related matters from recruitment, through the full employee journey until they leave Inter IKEA.
Your main responsibilities:
Together with the P&C Leader and Managers in the business area you secure and provide the business with talents through a solid recruitment process, throughout the whole journey, always in line with the IKEA values. You will lead and support our recruiting managers in the onboarding process when welcoming new colleagues into our organisation.
You will also contribute to the development, implementation and application of the P&C processes and procedures, in order to provide the right support to co-workers, managers and other stakeholders. It's important to be able to support and coach in change management projects and assignments together with People & Culture Leaders, other business leaders and support functions.
A key aspect is to proactively provide P&C subject matter expertise and support in areas such as re-integration, working conditions and legal matters and to support in all P&C processes within your business unit together with the relevant business leaders.
About you
As a person you are passionate about people and dedicated to contributing to a great co-worker experience. You enjoy working in a vibrant and changing multi-dimensional environment and appreciate the mix of tactical and operational tasks. You reflect the IKEA values and lead business through people.
You accomplish goals, complete tasks, take action and achieve results with the right prioritisation. You feel comfortable working independently with little steering and can work individually while knowing when to involve others and ask for help.
You communicate in a clear, down-to-earth and straightforward way and are able to give constructive, open and honest feedback.
We see that you bring approx. 2-3 years of working as HR Generalist where you have strong knowledge in Swedish labour law, recruitment in an international context and knowledge in areas connected to competence development and facilitation.
This is a temporary role, with an initial contract of 6 months and the role will be located in Malmö Sweden. You will belong to the P&C team in Inter IKEA Enabling functions.
If this sounds interesting to you, please apply no later than 23 November 2023. Please submit your CV and application in English.
For questions about the role please reach out to Ingmarie Olsen (P&C Generalist) at: Ingmarie.Olsen@inter.ikea.com
. For questions about the recruitment process, please reach out to recruiter Angelica Svensson at angelica.svensson1@inter.ikea.com
. Ersättning
Further details about terms and conditions will be covered in employment contract. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-12-09 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Ikea Of Sweden AB
(org.nr 556074-7551) Arbetsplats
Inter Ikea Systems Service AB Jobbnummer
8253028